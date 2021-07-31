Savannah VOICE Festival Announces Ninth Season of Free Master Classes and SCCPSS Collaboration

The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is offering free master classes by reservation only to support the mission of this non-profit organization to serve our community. Two of these will take place during the first week of the Festival, on August 10 and 11 at 1 p.m. at Savannah's Demere Center for Living located at 6000 Business Center Drive.

Audiences can look forward to educational intensives taught by Metropolitan Opera Assistant Conductor and VOICE Faculty member Howard Watkins on Tuesday, August 10 and Metropolitan Opera Director Fabrizio Melano on Wednesday, August 11. During the second week of the Festival, SVF's Artistic Director and legendary operatic baritone, Sherrill Milnes, will present his master class at 1 p.m. on Tuesday August 17 at the Charles H. Morris Center located at 10 E. Broad Street. Reservations are required for the free master classes due to COVID-19 precautions and the need for social distancing.

On Saturday, August 14, SVF will showcase the world premiere of Michael Ching's A ROYAL FEAST which was developed as part of the non-profit organization's partnership with Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS). Both the synopsis, plot, and musical material for this opera were conceived in part by students from Esther F. Garrison School of Visual and Performing Arts and Windsor Forest High School. Over the spring of 2020, SVF's Education and Outreach Coordinator, Chad Sonka and Composer in Residence, Michael Ching facilitated Zoom workshops with students to create and write music and textual material for FEAST. This sequel to Rossini's LA CENERENTOLA tells the story of what happens to Cinderella after her wedding to Prince Charming and is an imaginative event which will appeal to the whole family. The premiere of FEAST will take place on Saturday, August 14 at 5 p.m. at Asbury Memorial Church, located at 1008 E Henry Street. Tickets are $45 for premium and $27.50 for standard seats.

"We are thrilled to be back in person for the ninth season of the Savannah VOICE Festival and to showcase the hard work of Chatham County students during the pandemic as FEAST is presented to live audiences," said Chad Sonka. "We are pleased that we were able to continue our educational outreach programs during the pandemic through virtual connections and look forward to sharing our production and free master classes to Savannah audiences this August."

For a full lineup of all Savannah VOICE Festival concerts, performances, master classes and other events, to become a VOICE Member, or to register for masterclasses or purchase tickets for FEAST, please call 855.766.7372, email info@savannahvoicefestival.org or visit www.savannahvoicefestival.org