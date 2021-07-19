Savannah Rep Presents ONCE In Concert

Special guests Michelle Meece (Savannah Theatre) and Ricardo Ochoa (Velvet Caravan) will headline the next entry in Savannah Rep's acclaimed "Concerts on Broughton" series - ONCE: IN CONCERT, an evening of music from the 2012 Tony winner for Best Musical.

Host Chris Bass (Savannah Performance Alliance), Music Director Assaf Gleizner, and Actor-Musicians Ryan McCurdy and Chris Stanley will round out the ensemble bringing songs like Academy Award winner "Falling Slowly", "Gold", and "Leave" to life.

ONCE is based on the 2007 film of the same name by John Carney. Music and lyrics are by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová with a book by Enda Walsh. The musical premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011, before transferring to Broadway in 2012. The production received eleven 2012 Tony Award nominations and won eight including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Book. The musical also won the 2012 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical and the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The performance is Sunday, August 8th at 8pm and will take place at 402 E Broughton St, Savannah Rep's future home. Formerly the Southern Motors Acura dealership, the well-known building will retain its exterior appearance but undergo an internal build to prepare it for audiences with an eye for opening in early 2022.

Tickets for ONCE: IN CONCERT are $35 and available at http://bit.ly/onceonbroughton. This evening is free to Patron level and above donors - please E-mail jennbishop@savannahrep.org to secure your reservation or to become a donor.