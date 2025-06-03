Savannah African Art Museum To Host Fifth Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Savannah African Art Museum will hold its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at 201 E. 37th Street. In the Spirit of Sankofa the Museum will celebrate by honoring the past, embracing the future, and encouraging attendees to Tell Their Story!

The museum will offer free self-guided tours with guidance to art of attendees' known ancestral origin, Genealogy tips & resources by Bull St. Library, Community Resource Tables, a community art project for participants of all ages, live storytelling, and Featured Vendor, The Diaspora Marketplace who will sell various pieces of art, jewelry and more. This free event is family-friendly, and children will be able to enjoy games and coloring sheets featuring some of the art exhibited.

During this celebration, the museum will be introducing a community art project where guests will be invited to write an ancestor's name and a brief statement about them on a strip of paper provided to pin to the Sankofa Bird symbol displayed on the front porch of the museum. Additionally, guests will be invited to submit via email a written story (500 words max) or an image of an ancestor they would like to share with their ancestor's name, city & state. Deadline and complete specific submission details will be provided at the event.

Back by popular demand, Storyteller/Actress/Vocalist, Adrienne Reynolds will treat visitors to two Storytime sessions of African & African Diaspora stories. The Diaspora Marketplace will be the featured vendor who will have for purchase Sankofa symbol art, Prints of theme art, “The Gift” by Ghanaian native/local artist, William Kwamena-Poh, Commissioned by the Charleston, SC Chapter of the Links Inc and other art/clothing/fabric/jewelry/musical instruments/puzzles for children, and books for all ages.

Sankofa is a West African Adinkra symbol of the Akan people in Ghana. They believe the past serves as a guide for planning the future. To the Akan, it is this wisdom in learning from the past which ensures a strong future. “Thus, we celebrate Juneteenth by remembering & honoring the past and telling our stories as we embrace the future,” said Savannah African Art Museum Education and Community Outreach Liaison Lisa Jackson. “We look forward to the community joining us in celebration, experiencing and participating in all of our offerings with old and new friends.”

The Savannah African Art Museum is a non-profit institution devoted to spreading awareness and appreciation of African culture. They hold a collection of over 1,000 objects that hail from West and Central Africa. The museum's collection spans over 28 countries and represents over 180 cultures. For more information about the museum, access virtual tours, workshops, and initiatives, please visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org.

