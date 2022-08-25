Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY At Mountain Theatre Company

SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY runs August 12 - September 4, 2022 at the Highlands Playhouse.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Mountain Theatre Company opened SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY at the Highlands Playhouse on August 12, 2022.

This unique and production pays tribute to the legendary USO shows of World War II. Filled with classic 1940s songs, soldiers, starlets, and sensational swing dancing, this toe-tapping, finger-snapping, high-stepping musical revue is one that you don't want to miss. Celebrate a time when all of America was listening and dancing to the same kind of music.

Featuring classic hits of the 1940s including: "Sentimental Journey," "Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree," "Almost Like Being In Love," "Your Feet's Too Big," "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes," "It Had to be You," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," and many more!

SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY was conceived, written, and directed by Scott Daniel, with choreography by Vanessa Russo, and vocal direction by Lori Nielsen. The cast included Darwin Black, Nicole Cullen, Corry J. Ethridge, Sarah Beth Ganey, Kyle Ivey, Erin Leigh Knowles, Brandon Leporati, Alexander Rothfield, Vanessa Russo, and Holly Wilder. The creative team includes Scenic, Costume, and Hair Design by Scott Daniel, Lighting Design by Cody Basham, and Sound Design by Stephen Kraack.

SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY runs August 12 - September 4, 2022 at the Highlands Playhouse, located at 362 Oak Street in Highlands, NC. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased in person at the Highlands Playhouse Box Office at 362 Oak Street, by phone at (828) 526-2695 or online at www.mountaintheatre.com. Performance runtime is approximately 90 minutes, including intermission.

Photo Credit: Mountain Theatre Company

Cast of SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY at Mountain Theatre Company.
Erin Leigh Knowles, Alexander Rothfield, Sarah Beth Ganey, Kyle Ivey, Nicole Cullen, and Brandon Leporati
Sarah Beth Ganey, Nicole Cullen, and Erin Leigh Knowles
Sarah Beth Ganey, Holly Wilder, and Corry J. Ethridge
Alexander Rothfield
Erin Leigh Knowles and Alexander Rothfield
Vanessa Russo, Erin Leigh Knowles, Alexander Rothfield, and Corry J. Ethridge
Alexander Rothfield
Sarah Beth Gainey, Nicole Cullen, and Erin Leigh Knowles
Alexander Rothfield, Brandon Leporati, and Kyle Ivey
Cast of SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY at Mountain Theatre Company
Cast of SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY at Mountain Theatre Company.
