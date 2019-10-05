Photo Flash: First Look at Synchronicity Theatre's MAC | BETH

Atlanta's Synchronicity Theatre opened its 22nd season with Erica Schmidt's adaptation of William Shakespeare's Mac | Beth.

In this "inventive" and "gritty" 90-minute production, directed by Jennifer Alice Acker, writer Erica Schmidt, who is known for writing gutsy and bold contemporary plays and adaptations for ensembles of women, re-imagines Shakespeare's most supernatural tragedy within the framework of Catholic school girls studying Macbeth.

Composed almost entirely of Shakespeare's verse, the seven students throw down their scripts and reenact the witches foretelling the reign of Macbeth (Emily Nedvidek), and the reign of the descendants of Banquo (Ash Anderson). Macbeth is determined to fulfill a prophecy that requires the murder of the current King - and then anyone who might catch wind of this regicide. As the bodies pile up, Macbeth becomes increasingly violent and paranoid -- resulting in a shocking twist.

The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Emily Nedvidek (MacBeth), Antonia LaChé (Lady MacBeth), Anna Williford (MacDuff), Ash Anderson (Banquo), Shannon McCarren (Witch 1/Porter), Abby Holland (Witch 3/Malcolm), and Jasmine Thomas (Witch 2/Duncan).

Sound Design by Kacie Willis, Set Design by Kristina Adler, Costume Design by Cole Spivia, and Lighting Design by Jsayla Martin.

The production runs through October 27, 2019. For tickets and information, please visit synchrotheatre.com.





