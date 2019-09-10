Photo Flash: First Look at CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF At GET

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will open its 27th season this September with a southern classic from Tennessee Williams: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. The production will be directed by GET Associate Artistic Director James Donadio and run September 12th through 28th, 2019, at the company's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. The Robert W. Hagan Family Foundation is graciously sponsoring this show.

The cast of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof features Kate Donadio MacQueen* (Morningside at GET) in the role of Maggie, Joe Sykes* (Charley's Aunt at GET) as Brick, and Mississippi actor John Maxwell making his debut at GET as Big Daddy. Karen Howell* (Greetings Friend at GET) will play Big Mama, with Topher Payne (On the Verge at GET) as Gooper, Kelly Criss (Morningside at GET) as Mae, Peter Hardy (Our Town at GET) as Doctor Baugh, and Jacob Jones (Buddy Holly at GET) as Reverend Tooker.

Ticket prices for Cat on a Hot Tin Roof start at $29. Book early for best prices. (Senior/Student discounts available for select performances). Groups of 10 or more are welcome with great discounts available. Tickets are on sale now at www.get.org, or by calling the Box Office at 770-641-1260.





