Marietta Theatre Company Presents LOVE IS A MANY SPLINTERED THING

Marietta Theatre Company will bring the Marcic and Battle smash hit, Love is a Many Splintered Thing, to their stage beginning April 15. Tickets are available at www.mariettatheatre.tix.com for this musical comedy.

Love is a Many Splintered Thing is a fast-paced, zippy show about- what else?- relationships, looked at through nostalgic Top-40 hit songs from the 60's, 70's, 80's, and 90's. A company of six takes the audience on a journey from high school through adulthood, tracing the paths that each friend eventually follows. Incorporating established song lyrics to tell a new story in a unique way, Love is a Many Splintered Thing features recognizable hits from everyone from Neil Diamond to Cher, Connie Francis to Elton John, Liza Minnelli to india.arie.

Tony Award-winning actor/singer/dancer Hinton Battle arranged the music, weaving songs of falling in love ("The Look of Love" and "Dizzy") together with songs of sexual desires ("Lady Willpower" and "Should I Do It?"), telling stories of love's aftermath ("Maybe This Time"), truths about boys ("The Wanderer" and "Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind?"), and the realities of marriage ("Wedding Bell Blues" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water"), the end of the honeymoon ("You Don't Bring Me Flowers"), betrayal ("Does He Love You?"), and ultimately love's redemption ("Baby Come Back") and renewal ("After All" and "Everlasting Love"). Be careful: you might get "Hooked on a Feeling" despite friends warning you "Don't Fall in Love With a Dreamer," until you end up with "Wedding Bell Blues."

Heather Schutz, director of Love is a Many Splintered Thing, says, "This talented cast sing and dance their hearts out as they explore the stories of six friends whose lives intertwine in romance and heartbreak- all through hit songs from the 60s- 90s. You can't help but sing along as they celebrate love in all its many forms through this nostalgic score."

This cast includes Dominique L'Amour, Kate Metroka, Evette Renee, Brian Slayton, Joseph Evans, and Chiara Ridpath. Brian Osborne joins the talented crew as musical director.

In Marietta Theatre Company's intimate tables-only format, VIP tables for 4 ($125) include a bottle of wine, while Regular Tables for 4 are $100 and High-Top Tables for 2 are $50. This show is expected to sell out, so don't miss out on this opportunity to hear some of Atlanta's best talent singing your favorite songs from music's best decades. Buy your tickets at www.marietta theatre.tix.com. For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #mariettatheatre.

About Marietta Theatre Company:

Marietta Theatre Company (MTC Players, Inc.) is a domestic 501(c)(3) with a mission to provide an atmosphere for the community to experience life together and introduce patrons to outstanding local talent all while supporting local charities. Marietta Theatre Company encourages and embraces participation from cast, crew, volunteers, and patrons of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, gender identities, abilities, and ages.