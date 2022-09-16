MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON Comes to Synchronicity Theatre This Month

Synchronicity Theatre's Bold Voices production of Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - #2B will run September 30-October 23, 2022. Individual tickets start at $25. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

Directed by Atlanta stage and screen celebrity Suehyla E. Young (formerly Suehyla El-Attar), Kate Hamill's new play 'cheerfully desecrates the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.' In addition to Doyle's original Sherlock Holmes stories, the script also draws from the variety of Sherlock Holmes adaptations throughout the years, including Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Sherlock.'

You'll find the world's most ingenious detective in the oddest of places. And one of them is on Dr. Joan Watson's last nerve. The game is most definitely afoot in Kate Hamill's gender-bending, irreverent, and affectionate take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved mystery classics. This time, in a highly-theatrical adventure comedy, Sherlock Holmes and Watson are at it again solving mysteries full of murder and mayhem, and the challenges of sharing a bathroom sink.

You might just say... it's to die for.

Kate Hamill is a playwright and actor based in NYC. For the last three seasons she has been included on the most produced playwright list in American Theatre Magazine. Her most recent work includes the virtual production of Badass Galboss Power Hour for Primary Stages; Dracula at Classic Stage Company; the New York premiere of Little Women by Primary Stages (commissioned and received its world premiere at The Jungle Theater in Minneapolis); and Mansfield Park which was commissioned by and debuted at Northlight Theater. This season she debuted Ms. Holmes & Ms Watson - #2B at Kansas City Rep and Emma at The Guthrie. Ms. Hamill's work was last seen at Synchroicity, when the company produced her adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.

The cast includes Atlanta-based actors Tara Ochs as Sherlock Holmes, Karen Cassady as Joan Watson, Vallea E. Woodbury as Irene Adler/Mrs. Drebber/Ms. Hudson, and O'Neil Delapenha as Lestrade and Monk. Blaire Hillman and Jef Holbrook round out the cast as the swing actors.

The show is directed by Suehyla E. Young. Set design is by Kristina White, costume design is by Savannah Cobb, lighting design is by Elisabeth Cooper, sound design is by Dan Bauman, props design is by Chase Weaver, fight and intimacy direction is by Kristin Storla, technical direction is by Rachel Graf Evans and Blaire Hillman is the Assistant Director. Stage management is by Adam Weisman.