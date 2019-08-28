MARY POPPINS Takes Flight At City Springs Theatre

City Springs Theatre, Atlanta's newest professional theatre company, presents Broadway's Con O'Shea-Creal, Drew McVety, and national touring artist Kerry Conte in the title role of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's international smash-hit "Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical," playing the Byers Theatre at The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center (1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs) September 13-22, 2019. Tickets are $30-$65, with discounts for seniors, students, groups, and active and retired military personnel. Visit www.CitySpringsTheatre.com or call 404-477-4365 for more information. "Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical" is sponsored by PNC Bank.

Our second season kicks off with the roof-raising, toe-tapping, practically-perfect musical version of the beloved 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins. Based on both the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney screenplay, the story of the Banks family and their magical nanny comes to life on stage in a colorful, sweeping new musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "anything can happen if you let it."

Co-created by Disney and the legendary producer Cameron Mackintosh ("LES MISERABLES" and "The Phantom of the Opera") and a book by Downton Abbey-creator Julian Fellowes, "Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical" has delighted audiences for over 2,500 performances in New York and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. With an enchanting mix of irresistible story, breathtaking dance numbers, astonishing special effects, and unforgettable songs including "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "Feed the Birds," "Let's Go Fly a Kite," "Step in Time" and "A Spoonful of Sugar," "Mary Poppins'" award-winning score and spectacular choreography will sweep audiences off their feet!

"Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical" stars Kerry Conte in the title role (National Tour: "Mary Poppins," Irving Berlin's "White Christmas"), Con O'Shea-Creal as Bert (Broadway: "Side Show," Irving Berlin's "White Christmas"), Drew McVety as George Banks (Broadway: "Bandstand," "Big River," "Spamalot," "Frozen," "Titanic," "Billy Elliot"), and Liza Jaine as Winnifred Banks (National Tour: "A Chorus Line," "Damn Yankees," "State Fair").

Also starring is Beth Beyer as Mrs. Brill (National Tour: "The Sound of Music," "Camelot"), Ingrid Cole as Miss Andrew (National Tour: "Menopause the Musical"), Bart Hansard as Admiral Boom (Alliance Theatre, Georgia Ensemble), Kayce Grogan-Wallace as the Bird Woman (Actor's Express, Atlanta Lyric), Lilliangina Quiñones as Mrs. Corry (Serenbe Playhouse, Aurora Theatre), Blake Fountain as Robertson Aye (Georgia Ensemble), and introducing Neve Juday as Jane Banks and Carson Shelton as Michael Banks.

Also in the cast are C.J. Babb, Luke Badura, Fenner Eaddy, Avery Gillham, Arielle Geller, D.J. Grooms, Emily Hart Herbert, Imani Joseph, Mason Lewis, Barbara Macko, Jenna Jackson Morris, Jordan Pretorius, Tyler Sarkis, and Lauren Tatum.

"Mary Poppins the Broadway Musical" is led by City Springs Theatre Artistic Director Brandt Blocker, Resident Choreographer Cindy Mora Reiser, Resident Music Director Chris Brent Davis, Set Designer J. Branson, Costume Designer George T. Mitchell, Lighting Designer Mike Wood, Wig Designer George Deavours, Sound Designer Keith Bergeron, and Production Manager Justin Gamerl. Flying effects are provided by ZFX, Inc.





