KICK - The INXS Experience Brings Australian Rockers' Biggest Hits To City Winery Atlanta

KICK - The INXS Experience, the USA's most authentic tribute to internationally acclaimed rock band, INXS, will recreate the live INXS concert experience when they perform at City Winery Atlanta this Saturday, July 6th at 8 PM. Tickets are $20 and $24, available at www.citywinery.com/atlanta.

With a career spanning 40 extraordinary years and a solid chart history that includes seven Billboard Top 10 hits (# 1 Need You Tonight, # 2 Devil Inside, # 3 New Sensation, # 4 What You Need, # 7 Never Tear Us Apart, # 8 Disappear, and # 9 Suicide Blonde), INXS is undoubtedly one of the world's most successful bands. In the United States alone, they have sold over 15 million albums, making them the third-highest selling Australian music act in the U.S. behind AC/DC and The BeeGees. Few rock bands have achieved the success and longevity that INXS has enjoyed.

KICK - The INXS Experience, the only internationally-touring INXS tribute band, delivers a high-energy performance featuring INXS' biggest hits, along with some of the deeper tracks from INXS' extensive catalog, including fan favorites "Just A Man," "The Stairs," "To Look At You," "I Send A Message," and "Shine Like It Does."

Formed in 2014, two years after INXS stopped touring, KICK - The INXS Experience has beautifully managed to capture the spirit of INXS in both its sound and live performance, bringing the highest level of musicianship to the audience while showing a true passion for the music of INXS.

Vocalist, guitarist, and singer-songwriter Cory Massi is the founding frontman of KICK, and has long held a respect and admiration for the late great Michael Hutchence. "I saw INXS when I was a teenager in '88 at the Spectrum in Philadelphia," says Massi. "Michael Hutchence left a big impression with his star power; I loved his singing and his personality. The members of KICK - The INXS Experience are dedicated to presenting the most authentic musical tribute possible to help keep Michael's spirit and music alive."

Tina Hutchence, sister of the late INXS front-man Michael Hutchence, recently attended two sold out shows for KICK - The INXS Experience (Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA and Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY) and raved about the band's performance. "When the music started up," says Hutchence, "the seated audience made their way to the stage so fast I felt like I was at an INXS concert 25 years ago! It was insane."

Miss Hutchence recently published an intimate biography on her brother: "MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy of INXS," available at www.bookdepository.com with free shipping worldwide.

If you have never checked out KICK - The INXS Experience and are wondering," continues Hutchence, "I'm telling you that this band of 7 delivers like no other; I guarantee you are going to enjoy yourself and will become a fan. They are fantastic; great musicians, and [lead singer] Cory Massi has this magnificent voice - nobody is trying to be INXS or Michael Hutchence - they don't need to. Such a joy to watch. If you are an INXS fan, I advise you to catch one of their shows - this band is amazing!"

Sounding like legendary frontman Michael Hutchence is no easy task. "I guess the hardest thing, the most challenging thing when I started KICK," acknowledges Massi, "was capturing the great variety in Hutchence's voice. He can sound sensitive and soft, and he can be super strong and really belt it out, and sometimes that all happens within one phrase, or even a word. It took a lot of self-control to capture how he projects his lyrics and the music. It's impossible to really sound and look like him; he's an Adonis, another Jim Morrison, Morrison in a pop sense. I can't mimic that; all I can do is do my best to capture his spirit."

KICK - The INXS Experience performs at City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Ponce City Market, Atlanta, GA on Saturday July 6th. Doors open at 6pm, showtime 8pm. Tickets $20 and $24, available at www.citywinery.com/atlanta.

KICK website: www.get-kicked.com

KICK facebook: www.facebook.com/KICKtheINXSexperience

KICK instagram: www.instagram.com/kick_the_inxs_experience

KICK twitter: www.twitter.com/get_kicked





