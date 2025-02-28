Itzhak Perlman And More Set for 2025-2026 Candler Concert Series Lineup At The Schwartz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025–2026 concert season at Emory University's Schwartz Center for Performing Arts will be a celebration of timeless excellence with the legendary violin mastery of Itzhak Perlman, the Sphinx Virtuosi with cellist Sterling Elliott, the groundbreaking originality of organist Cameron Carpenter, and the classic virtuosity of pianist Víkingur Ólafsson.

Thought-provoking collaborations also shine this season as the rhythms of Third Coast Percussion combine with the tabla artistry of Zakir Hussain's protégé, Salar Nader; the commanding presence of mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges is featured with Catalyst Quartet and pianist Terrence Wilson; and the dynamic fusion of jazz and classical tradition meet as the Harlem Quartet joins forces with renowned Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán.

The Schwartz Center again brings renowned artists to Emory's campus through the Schwartz Artist-in-Residence program, including the time-honored tradition of Emory Jazz Fest with the Gary Motley Trio. The Schwartz Artist-in-Residence program includes lectures, demonstrations, and master classes—providing Emory and the community opportunities for meaningful contact with artists from around the world.

The eight-concert subscription and build-your-own ticket package will be available at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 28. Single tickets to all concerts go on sale Monday, August 4. For more information visit schwartz.emory.edu or call 404.727.5050.

2025–2026 Schwartz Center for Performing Arts Concert Season:

Harlem Quartet featuring Aldo López-Gavilán, piano

Friday, September 26, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Acclaimed for its dynamic performances and fresh approach to classical music, the Grammy Award–winning Harlem Quartet is joined by Cuban pianist and composer Aldo López Gavilán for a mesmerizing combination of classical perfection and virtuoso jazz featuring Schumann's beloved Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, followed by a journey through Cuba's myriad musical traditions with works by López-Gavilán.

Murmurs in Time

Third Coast Percussion and Salar Nader, tabla

Friday, October 17, 2025 at 8 p.m.

The late Zakir Hussain composed this new work to combine the beauty and complexity of Hindustani classical music with the singular sound world of this Grammy Award–winning percussion ensemble. Salar Nader—tabla virtuoso and protégé of Hussain—will perform with Third Coast Percussion in honor of the composer's profound legacy.

Cameron Carpenter, organ

Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Experience J.S. Bach's Goldberg Variations and Musorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition in ground-breaking arrangements by organist and composer Cameron Carpenter. Hailed as "extravagantly talented" by the New York Times, Carpenter is the first organist ever to be nominated for a Grammy Award for a solo album.

Vikingur Ólafsson, piano

Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson has captured the public and critical imagination with profound musicianship and visionary programs. The 2025 Grammy Award–winner makes his Schwartz Center debut with a program of Beethoven, Bach, and Brahms centered around Beethoven's exquisite Piano Sonata No. 30 in E Major, op. 109.

Emory Jazz Fest

Schwartz Artist-in-Residence Program

Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The annual Emory Jazz Fest again brings world-class jazz to the community with master classes, artist demonstrations, and concerts featuring the Gary Motley Trio, Emory Big Band, and a soon-to-be-announced featured guest artist.

Sphinx Virtuosi with Sterling Elliott, cello

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8 p.m.

The Virtuosi's latest program, Visions of Peace is a collection of new voices—those that have already shaped the canon and those that will continue to be celebrated long after our time together. From the Suite for Cello by William Grant Still, featuring cellist Sterling Elliott, to the triumphant crescendo of Alberto Ginastera's Concerto for Strings, the Sphinx Virtuosi leads us in a jubilant celebration of the human spirit's indomitable resilience and our unwavering commitment to the pursuit of peace.

An Evening with Itzhak Perlman

Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world. Learn more about the legendary “man behind the music” in this multimedia program featuring Perlman performing with Rohan DeSilva—his pianist and friend of 25 years—along with personal anecdotes from more than a half-century of music-making.

Catalyst Quartet with J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano and Terrence Wilson, piano

Friday, April 10, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Grammy Award–winning American mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges joins with the Catalyst Quartet and pianist Terrence Wilson for a program anchored in Coleridge-Taylor's Fantasiestucke, op. 5, featuring works that highlight the composer's influences from and on American vocal traditions.

All concerts in the 2025–2026 subscription series are presented at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall (1700 N. Decatur Rd., Atlanta, GA 30322). Subscription packages are available through the Schwartz Center Box Office online at schwartz.emory.edu, in person, or by calling 404.727.5050 Monday–Friday, noon–6 p.m. Single tickets go on sale August 4.

Comments