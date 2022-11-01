IN THE HEIGHTS, KINKY BOOYS & More Lead BroadwayWorld Atlanta's November Top Picks

Atlanta is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

In the Heights

City Springs Theatre Company - October 21, 2022 through November 06, 2022

From the Tony®, Pulitzer® and Grammy® award-winning creator of HAMILTON, IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. "A big, pulsing power-surge of a show, igniting a new energy source for musical theatre. For all the freshness of sound, the show stands firmly - even proudly - in the tradition of the theatre" (Newsday).

Kinky Boots

Out Front Theatre Company - October 20, 2022 through November 05, 2022

Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola. Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

The Importance of Being Earnest

Lawrenceville Arts Center - November 04, 2022 through November 06, 2022

What starts as a simple meeting between friends becomes one of the most popular farces of all time. Proposals, engagements, arrangements, and laughs abound in Oscar Wilde's classic comedy of manners. This production of The Importance of Being Earnest will focus solely on BIPOC actors working on the timeless script. You won't want to miss the rapid-fire wit of this wonderful show!

A Wrinkle in Time

The Highlands Playhouse - November 04, 2022 through November 12, 2022

It was a dark and stormy night when the story of one of literature's most enduring young heroines begins. Meg Murry is a short-tempered math nerd who doesn't fit in. Her scientist father vanished over two years ago, under mysterious circumstances. When a bizarre stranger arrives at Meg's home in the middle of the night, she beckons Meg on a dangerous and extraordinary adventure across time and space. Aided by her gifted younger brother, Charles Wallace, and her friend, Calvin O'Keefe, Meg Murry finds herself on a mission to battle the forces of evil, rescue her father, save humanity, and maybe - just maybe learn something about herself. Madeleine L'Engle's Newberry Medal winning novel comes to life on stage in this breathtaking and exciting theatrical adaptation by John Glore.

Lucky Stiff

Sewell Mill Cultural Center - November 16, 2022 through November 17, 2022

Tony Award-winning writing team, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's, first produced show, Lucky Stiff, premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons. That incarnation's talented cast included Stephen Stout, Stuart Zagnit, Mary Testa and Julie White. A winner of the Richard Rodgers Award and Washington's Helen Hayes Award for Best Musical, Lucky Stiff is now performed frequently across the country. Based on the novel, The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn... or else his uncle's gun-toting ex!

9 To 5, The Musical

The Plaza Arts Center - November 10, 2022 through November 19, 2022

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL tells the story of three unlikely friends who conspire to take control of their company and learn there's nothing they can't do -- even in a man's world. Outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic, 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL is about teaming up and taking care of business... it's about getting credit and getting even...

Urinetown: The Musical

Brenau University's Hosch Theatre - November 11, 2022 through November 19, 2022

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, music & lyrics by Mark Hollman, book & lyrics by Greg Kotis, Nov 11-19 at Brenau University's Hosch Theatre, inside the John S. Burd Center for the Performing Arts. In a not-so distant, drought-stricken future, a malevolent company profits by charging admission for a basic human need. Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, this Tony-Award winning musical is an irreverent satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny.

A View from the Bridge

The Lionheart Theatre Company - November 04, 2022 through November 20, 2022

Brooklyn longshoreman Eddie Carbone welcomes his immigrant cousins to America. But when one of them falls for Eddie's young niece, Eddie's jealous mistrust exposes an unspeakable secret-one that drives him to commit the ultimate betrayal.

Skeleton Crew

Merely Players Presents - November 04, 2022 through November 20, 2022

Merely Players Presents announces its second show of the 22-23 season, Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morisseau. At the start of the Great Recession in 2008, one of the last auto stamping plants in Detroit is on shaky ground. Each of the workers has to make choices on how to move forward if their plant goes under. Powerful and tense, this award-winning play runs November 4 through 20, 2022.

The Tempest

Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse - November 03, 2022 through November 27, 2022

Shipwrecked after a violent storm, little do the survivors know that they have landed on an enchanted isle controlled by Prospero the magician, and is full of sprites and other extraordinary creatures. Prospero's magic can do many things, but will it mend a family feud and set Ariel and Caliban free? Come and see what fantastical events will be.

