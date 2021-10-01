HAMILTON Celebrates Successful Return to Atlanta

Atlanta audiences were among the first in the southeast to experience the return of live touring Broadway with Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta welcoming HAMILTON to the iconic Fox Theatre from Aug. 22-Sept. 26.

Based on a statistical analysis by The Broadway League, the New York City-based national trade association for the Broadway industry, the local economic impact of this year's engagement of HAMILTON in Atlanta can be estimated at over $56 million. This estimate includes economic impact generated by patrons, tourism, hotels, dining at local restaurants, parking and more. It also includes the cost of local supplies and local labor involved in the production.

"It was an honor to kick off this celebratory anniversary season by welcoming audiences back to one of our city's most treasured venues," said Broadway in Atlanta Vice President Russ Belin. "We are grateful for the continued support and patience our patrons have shown over the past year and a half, and we look forward to seeing audiences again in November with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF."

"On behalf of the entire Fox family, I want to thank everyone who visited us for HAMILTON," added Fox Theatre President and CEO Allan Vella. "The joy of welcoming audiences back through our doors following an unanticipated 18-month intermission was rivaled only by the gratitude we felt bringing back our more than 150 part-time event workers."

"Much like live entertainment, restaurants took a major hit during the pandemic," said Publik Draft House Owner Eddie Johnson. "At Publik Draft House, we have been counting the days until the Fox reopened, and we could not have been more grateful for the support theatergoers showed us during Hamilton's run."

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will next present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF from Nov. 9-14, followed by Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL from Dec. 7-12. In October, the Fox Theatre is set to welcome concerts by Brothers Osborne, Shinedown and The Avett Brothers; comedians Bill Burr and Jeff Foxworthy; and host a Marquee Club Pride Party presented by Lexus and iHeart. A full schedule of upcoming events can be accessed at foxtheatre.org.