Fulton County Announces COVID-19 Virtual Arts Initiative

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $1.5 million in funding to the Department of Arts & Culture to create the Virtual Arts Initiative, a competitive award for individual artists and nonprofit arts organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative is designed to provide financial support to sustain the cultural infrastructure of the local economy.

Fulton County recognizes the therapeutic value of the arts and the need to support the creative community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Virtual Arts Initiative provides operational support to enhance the arts sector's ability to present virtual arts programs and creative engagement opportunities for Fulton County residents and visitors. Eligible groups include, nonprofit arts organizations and professional artists actively working in Fulton County.

"Fulton County's creative community is vibrant, resilient and a cornerstone of our local economy," said Lionell Thomas, Director, Fulton County Arts and Culture. "The Department of Arts and Culture is extremely thankful to the Board of Commissioners and County leadership for recognizing the importance of the arts and its profound impact on the well-being of our community."

Organizations interested in applying should review the guidelines available at www.fultonarts.org and contact the Department of Arts and Culture to verify eligibility. Staff members are available to assist organizations throughout the application process. Applications open June 5, and must be submitted online June 16, by 11:59 p.m. Applications must be completed and submitted through the WebGrants System: http://fulton.dullestech.net. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

For more information and registration, please visit www.fultonarts.org or call 404-612-5780.

Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You