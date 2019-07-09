Found Stages Presents Â"CocktailsÂ" And Reading Series: Frankenstein's Funeral At Dunwoody Nature Center

Join Found Stages and Dunwoody Nature Center Aug. 4, 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. for a peek behind the curtain of Found Stages' upcoming production, Frankenstein's Funeral, at this "Cocktails" and Reading Series event!

This event is the first reading of the script accessible to the general public. The cast of the future production will perform in the staged reading. The costume and scenic designs will also be on display for preview.

"It's always so exciting to see the process behind a project, to get a glimpse of how the puzzle is put together before I see the final production," says Neeley Gossett, Frankenstein's Funeral playwright and Found Stages co-founder.

At this special "Cocktails" and Reading Series event, audiences will enjoy complimentary appetizers and themed cocktails (Monster Mimosas and Bloody Mary Shelleys). A reception with the cast and creative team members will be held after the reading.

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is a story that has remained a classic for 200 years," comments Nichole Palmietto, Found Stages artistic director and Frankenstein's Funeral director and concept creator. "Her story is just as important in 2019 as it was in 1818. We're living in a time where it's easier to paint those who disagree with us as monsters, rather than appreciating our shared humanity."

The staged reading of Frankenstein's Funeral is part of the "Cocktails" and Reading Series, an added "bonus" event in Found Stages' six-part Wine and Reading Series, which runs May through October. All events are held inside the North Woods Pavilion at Dunwoody Nature Center.

Tickets to the reading of Frankenstein's Funeral are $25 and include complimentary appetizers and themed cocktails. To purchase, visit: https://cocktailsandreading.eventbrite.com





