First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Out Front Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings - 11/14/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

India Tyree - AN EVENING OF SONG - Stage Door Theatre 39%

Anthony Rodriguez - ONE MAN CHRISTMAS CAROL - Aurora Theatre 25%

Tyrone Jackson - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 16%

Kathleen Bertrand - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Karla Harris - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Rhonda Thomas - LIVE AT THE BALZER JAZZ SERIES - Theatrical Outfit 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie Gore - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 18%

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 16%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 16%

Kari Twyman - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 14%

Heather Schutz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Michael Short - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 7%

Janie Young - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 6%

Shannon Champion - DAMN YANKEES - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Kenneth Jones and Alexis Webb - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

Adriahna Arno, Joy Woods, & Team - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Katie Ledford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Tyler Sarkis - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

Precious West - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 12%

Atarius Armstrong - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 12%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

David Rossetti - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Brian Jordan Jr - THE WIZ - True Colors 6%

Kari Twyman - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 6%

Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 6%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

PRECIOUS WEST - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Candy McLellan - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 4%

Precious West - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Tre Floyd - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 15%

Andrew Autry - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 12%

Maggie verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 10%

Shelsy Tity - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Lauren Casola - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 9%

Chelsie Correll - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Kyle Eason - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 7%

Amy Cain - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 7%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 6%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 6%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 5%

Lauren Casola - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 3%

Lauren Casola & Stephanie Cheversia - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jay Reynolds - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Alan Yeong - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 10%

Jay Reynolds - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Alan Yeong - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 8%

David Israel Reynoso - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 8%

Cole Spivia - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 7%

April Carswell - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 6%

JARROD BARNES - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 6%

Alan Yeong - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

Kat Dezell - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Alan Yeong - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Cole Spivia - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Cole Spivia - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Tyler Ogburn - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Jordan Hermitt - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Katarina Kristensen - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

JEN J. MADISON - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 2%

Cole Spivia - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Jarrod Barnes - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Jeff Cone - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

CATS - City springs theatre company 66%

MARLEY WAS DEAD TO BEGIN WITH - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 16%

LONG AGO AND ONLY ONCE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 10%

LORE - Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 14%

Keri Twyman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 11%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 11%

Zach Stolz - MATILDA - Woodstock Arts 9%

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 9%

Rachel Rudd - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Sylvia Haynie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 7%

Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 7%

Charlie Miller - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 5%

Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Edie Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Cathe Hall Payne - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Scott Rousseau - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 3%

Michael Stewart - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Kenneth Jones - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Paul Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 14%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

Baayork Lee - CATS - City springs theatre company 11%

David Rossetti/Candy McLellan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 10%

Jessica Stone - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 9%

Paul Conroy - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Ricardo Aponte - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

Thomas W. Jones II - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

QUINN XAVIER HERNANDEZ - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Heidi Cline McKerley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 4%

Patdro Harris - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Clifton Guterman - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jessica De Maria - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Katie Chambers - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN - Aurora Theatre 2%

Jennifer Acker - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

JP Haynie - THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Scott King - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 12%

Brian Wittenberg - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 11%

Zac Phelps - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

James Crisp Jr. - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 8%

Ane Mulligan - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Player's Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Christine Anderson Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 5%

Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Amber Brown - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Joanie McElroy - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 3%

Tyson White - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 2%

Bill Andrews - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Rick Adams - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Hanna Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Rodney Johnson - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Wally & Jeannie Hinds - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

Barry West - 4 OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Lindsay Bytof - THE MINOTAUR - Theatre Arts Guild 1%

Cathe Payne - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Jan Jensen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%

Blair Sanders - TWELFTH NIGHT FLIPPED - Live Arts Theatre 0%

Christa Hollon Sfameni - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Heidi McKerley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 12%

Lilliangina Quiñones - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 12%

Paul Pierce - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House, Columbus, GA 8%

Kate Bergstrom - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

AMANDA WASHINGTON - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 7%

Rebecca Wear - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 7%

Rebecca Gossett - THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 7%

JL Reed - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Melissa Foulger - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Justin Ball - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 5%

FREDDIE ASHLEY - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 5%

Tinashe Kajese Bolden - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 3%

Becca Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Eric J. Little - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Rodney Johnson - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Amber McGinnis - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jemma Alix Levy - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 1%

Tim Stoltenberg & Matt Torney - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Matt Torney - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 11%

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act3 Productions 8%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 7%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

XANADU - Act3 Productions 4%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Woodstock Arts 4%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 3%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 3%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 2%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild At Sugar Hill 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 17%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

CATS - City springs theatre company 9%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 8%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 4%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 3%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 2%

THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 2%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 1%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 0%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 0%

POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon 21%

JP Haynie - CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 20%

Sean Newman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 18%

Taylor Sorrell - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 10%

Bradley Rudy - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

Lee Moragn - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 8%

Clayton Wagar & Stephanie McDonald - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 6%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 5%

Lee Morgan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 3%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Reingold - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 13%

Mike Woods - CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

TONI STERLING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 9%

David Reingold - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

D. CONNOR McVEY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 7%

Bradley King - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 6%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - Dominion Entertainment 5%

MARANDA DEBUSK - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Mary Parker - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Kevin Frazier - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

TONI STERLING - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 4%

TONI STERLING - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Toni Sterling - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Michael Carver - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

David Reingold - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Michael Carver - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Rochelle Denise Riley - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 2%

Beate M. Czogalla - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Michael Carver - JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Ben Rawson - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Queshan Hayes - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%

Ben Rawson - THE MANY WONDEROUS REALITIES OF JASMINE STARR-KIDD - Alliance Theater 1%

Stevie Roushdi - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Michael Carver - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Nestor Jaenz - AVENUE Q - Macon Little Theatre 18%

Cory Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 16%

Barbara Macko - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 12%

Brian Osborne - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Paul Tate - XANADU - Act3 Productions 9%

Laura Voss - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 9%

Laura Voss - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Avery Britt and Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 5%

Kathy Burazynski - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nick Silvestri - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 15%

Ann-Carol Pence - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 13%

ASHLEY PRINCE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

Alli Reindhart - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

Holt McCarley - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

John-Michael D'Haviland & Holt McCarley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

S. Renee Clark - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 6%

Ann-Carol Pence - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Holt McCarley - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

BUCKY MOTTER - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

Ann-Carol Pence - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 4%

AMANDA WANSA MORGAN - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

Holt McCarley - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Dell Phillips - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 3%

John-Michael d'Haviland - A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Morgan Stevenson - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 13%

THE PRODUCERS - School Street Playhouse 10%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre 8%

XANADU - Act 3 Productions 7%

GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 7%

HAIR - Theatre Macon 7%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 6%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 6%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 3%

THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 1%

PETER PAN - Lolek’s story tellers 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 16%

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 15%

URINETOWN - Actor's Express 11%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 9%

CATS - City springs theatre company 8%

RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

A NEW BRAIN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

JOHN & JEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA - Marietta Theatre Company 55%

39 STEPS - Merely Players Presents 18%

AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 17%

VLADIMIR’S DINER - Lolek’s productions 10%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 36%

OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 22%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 15%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 11%

BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 6%

DELI - Lionheart Theatre Company 5%

PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 4%

FLEX AT LINCOLN CENTER - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Lillian Coughlin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 13%

Hope Weisheit - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 9%

Cassidy Hall - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 8%

Max Posilero - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 6%

Bryan Avila - HAIR - Theatre Macon 5%

Spencer Maddox - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 4%

Heather Coy (Belle) - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Hannah Marie Smith - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Bekah Medford - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Marie Kuzian - NEXT TO NORMAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Hailee Zuniga - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Chas Pridgen (Fred) - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Kayla Perry - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 3%

Caroline Kirk - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 3%

Sophie Decker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Lain Walls - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 2%

Christian Sharp - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Jalisa Jordan - GUYS & DOLLS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Joy Woods - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 2%

Jacob Zacharewicz - WIZARD OF OZ - Dallas theater 2%

Patrick Hamilton - HAIR - Theatre Macon 2%

Branden Hembree - XANADU - Act3 Productions 2%

Alex Williams - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Jackson Trent - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Karastyn Bibb - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wendell Scott - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 10%

Christian Becerra - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Springer Opera House 8%

RUSSELL SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 7%

Anna Dvorak - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Sara Gettelfinger - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater 5%

Kayla Furie - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Blake Fountain - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Mary Nye Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 5%

Marliss Ameia - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Dustin Presley - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

NIKO CARLEO - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 4%

Bethany Irby - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Spencer Dean (Rum Tum Tugger) - CATS - City springs theatre company 3%

Max Walls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Michael Joshua Williams - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Max Walls - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

George Lovett - THE WIZ - True Colors 2%

Brad Raymond - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Harry Francis - CATS - City springs theatre company 2%

CHRISTINA LEIDEL - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 2%

Christian Magby - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kendra Johnson - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Jordan Ellis - PELAGIUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS - Legacy Theatre 1%

Ben Thorpe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Ray Amell - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 13%

Maggie Verner - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 13%

Rhede Haley-Simpson - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 6%

Susan Goodwin - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 6%

Megan Cleary Jurkovic - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 6%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 5%

Michael Short - QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Dean Coutris - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Barbara Macko - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Casey Cudmore - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Abby Hodges - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Amy Arnold - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Annie Sinatra - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

Jackson Trent - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Aris Averkiou - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 2%

Elliott Young - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Libby Williams - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 2%

Donna Chalmers - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Daphne King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Thomas Jenkins - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Susan Goodwin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Hunter Showalter - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

Addie Tavormina - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 1%

Holly Spires - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Topher Payne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

SHANNON MURPHY - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 10%

Adam Archer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 7%

Skyler Brown - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 7%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 6%

Sofia Palmero - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

YINGLING ZHU - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Patrick Hamilton - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Vanna Pilgrim - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 3%

Dan Reichard - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 3%

CAROLYN COOK - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 3%

PARRIS SARTER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Matthew Busch - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Marcello Audino - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Sparkle Morton - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 2%

SEKOU LAIDLOW - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Jessie Kuipers - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Sarah Hofaker - HAMLET - ACT1 Theatre 2%

John Romanski - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Michael Ward - ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

JAMES YI - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 1%

Christin Ivy - BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Tre’s Place 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 11%

JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 10%

THE WOLVES - Macon Little Theatre 10%

LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 9%

CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 8%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 6%

FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Theatre Macon 4%

THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Merely Players Presents 3%

GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Woodstock Arts 3%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 3%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 2%

QUEER CARROLL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 1%

A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 1%

YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 1%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The New Depot Players 0%



Best Play (Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 18%

KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 9%

I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Stage Door Theatre 8%

THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 8%

THE CAKE - Springer Opera House 7%

ONE IN TWO - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 6%

BLACK GIRL THERAPY - Clayton County Performing Arts Center 5%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern 5%

CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 4%

JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 4%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

DEAR JOHN - Tre’s Place 2%

THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Tre’s Place 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sean Newman & Marty Wallis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 18%

JP Haynie - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 17%

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon 17%

Mike Clotfelter - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Tanya Moore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 9%

Lisa Sherouse Riley - MOON OVER BUFFALO - School Street Playhouse 7%

Angie Short - FENCES - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Stephanie McDonald, Adriahna Arno, Charlie McDonald, & Alyssa Paduano - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Snellville Performing Arts 4%

Christine Trent - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Alyssa Paduano & Stephanie McDonald - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Brandon Mitchell - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Dave Conley - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Main Street Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matthew Swindell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

Kelley Tighe - CATS - City springs theatre company 10%

SEAMUS BOURNE - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 9%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 8%

STEPHANIE BUSING - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 8%

Tanya Orellana - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

Bobby Johnston - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 6%

Bobby Johnston - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 5%

Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 5%

Julie Ray - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 3%

BAILEY McCLURE FRANK - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Ash Bingham - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

SEAMUS M. BOURNE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Shannon Robert - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - ROOTED - Horizon Theatre 1%

Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%

Raquel M. Jackson - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 1%

Bobby Johnston - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nestor Jaenz - CARRIE - Macon Little Theatre 22%

Tim hinojosa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 19%

Adam Jarrard - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 18%

Charles Bedell - REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA THE MUSICAL - Marietta Theatre Company 10%

Matthew Snurkowski - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 10%

Charlie Miller - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Matthew Snurkowski - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 4%

Charlie Miller - MISERY - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Tim hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Liu & Becca Parker - THIS BITTER EARTH - Live Arts Theatre 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brady Brown - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 16%

Kate Hoang - OH TO BE PURE AGAIN - Actor's Express 11%

JEREMIAH DAVISON - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 9%

Elliott Wall - HAIR - Theatre Macon 8%

Daniel Terry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 7%

Jeremiah L. Davison - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 6%

Daniel Pope - SPRING AWAKENING - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 6%

Brady Brown - I WANNA F***ING TEAR YOU APART - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Bobby Johnston - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

Sharath Patel - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

TYEHIMBA SHABAZZ & CHRIS LANE - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 3%

Mikaela Fraser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 3%

Anna Lee & Daniel Pope - CHRISTMAS CANTEEN 2022 - Aurora Theatre 3%

Andre Eaton Jr. - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Amari Hicks - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

MIKEALA FRASER - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 3%

Becca & Michael Parker - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Mikaela Fraser - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Dan Bauman - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Brady Brown - CHRISTMAS DEAREST - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Andre Eaton Jr. & Becca Parker - THE TAMING - Live Arts Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Speakman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 9%

Kahlil Harvey - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon 9%

Laura Ashlynn Pridgen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre 9%

Tim hinojosa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Macon Little Theatre 8%

Alex Self - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Bekah Medford - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Sophia Wells - AN AVERAGE BRITISH EVENING - Momentum Arts 4%

Alexis Webb - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 4%

Allison Pratt - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Bianca Dixon - NEWSIES - Snellville Performing Arts 3%

Matilda McGuinness - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Holly Theatre 3%

Brian Barnett - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Theatre Macon 2%

Loren Collins - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Lily Bourgeault - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Mitchell Witcher - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The New Depot Players 2%

Charles Bohanan - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Andrew Goodall - HEAD OVER HEELS - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Jacquie Bosma - GUYS AND DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Jim Dailey - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 2%

Alex Williams - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Benjamin Taylor - GUYS & DOLLS - Eagle Theatre 2%

JR McCall - XANADU - Act3 Productions 2%

Tyler Stella - THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM - Lake Country Players 2%

Mercedes Walker Cuthpert - SEUSSICAL - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Jennifer Waldman Gross - XANADU - Act 3 Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Wynne Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 16%

Russell Scott - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 7%

EMMA JEAN SCOTT - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 5%

Tina Fears - THE WIZ - True Colors 5%

Chloe Cordle - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 5%

Caty Bergmark - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Kiaosha McGoughy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Marietta's New Theater in the Square 5%

Latrice Pace - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Ane Mulligan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 4%

Jacob Ryan Smith - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 4%

MEGAN K. HILL - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 4%

Isa Martinez - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Actor's Express 3%

Kristine Reese - THE SECRET GARDEN - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre/Atlanta Lyric Theatre 3%

Candy McLellan - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jordan Patrick - ASSASSINS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 3%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jessenia Ingram - SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Alexandria Joy - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

KEVIN HARRY - URINETOWN - Actor's Express 2%

Kayce Grogan Wallace - NEXT TO NORMAL - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre 2%

Cory Phelps - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%

Arianna Hardaway - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Jalise Wilson - CATS - Aurora Theatre 2%

India Tyree - PASSING STRANGE - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Rose Seton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Aurora Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tim Hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre 15%

Walker Davis - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company 14%

Gabby Sowell - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 13%

Blake Fountain - CLUE! ON STAGE - Marietta Theatre Company 12%

Terri Miller - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 6%

Michael Short - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 6%

September Carter - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon 5%

Lauren Casola - THE NERD - Lionheart Theatre Company 4%

Olivia Schaperjohn - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 3%

Michael Short - YANKEE TAVERN - OnStage Atlanta 3%

Elizabeth Coats - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Act 3 Productions 2%

Justin Collins - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Steve Silverio - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

Emily Sterner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Jamilyn Joy Upchurch - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Eagle Theatre 2%

Nancy Powell - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - The New Depot Players 2%

Spencer King - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 2%

Caleb DeGuire - BLITHE SPIRIT - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Audrey Boozer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Eagle Theatre 1%

Lucy Kemp - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Perry Players Community Theatre 1%

Richard O'Mark - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%

John Daly - A PARTY TO MURDER - Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ari McLean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 11%

ALIYA ROSE KRAAR - PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC - Actor's Express 9%

Tate LeClair - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House 8%

Candy McLellan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 8%

Brittani Minnieweather - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project 5%

Anthony Rodriguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 5%

Arianna Hardaway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 5%

David Gregory - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 4%

Lory Cox - POCATELLO - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Candy McLellan - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Kelley Dixson - BREATHING UNDER DIRT - The Douglass Theatre 3%

RYAN VO - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Tom Key - THE WHITE CHIP - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Rhyn McLemore - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 3%

CAROLINE DONICA JUNG - KIM’S CONVENIENCE - Aurora Theatre 3%

Marita McKee - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Chris Hecke - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Caleb Clark - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Aurora Theatre 2%

Asha Basha Duniani - CULLUD WATTAH - Actor's Express 2%

Jacob York - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Tamil Periasamy - THE HUMANS - Theatrical Outfit 2%

D Norris - AMERICAN SON - Live Arts Theatre 2%

Cristian Gonzales - JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN - Actor's Express 2%

Robin Bloodworth - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Macon Little Theatre 40%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Woodstock Arts 18%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - OnStage Atlanta 15%

THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER - Lionheart Theatre Company 14%

THE TRUE STORY OF THE 3 LITTLE PIGS - OnStage Atlanta 8%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Main Street Theatre 2%

MY CLASSMATE’S AN ALIEN - Main Street Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Out Front Theatre Company 30%

THE INCREDIBLE BOOK EATING BOY - Alliance Theater 19%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Springer Opera House 18%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 8%

STILES & DREWE’S GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Aurora Theatre 7%

MUFARO’S BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTERS - Synchronicity Theatre 6%

PUPPET PALOOZA SATURDAYS - Stage Door Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Macon Little Theatre 17%

Theatre Macon 16%

Marietta Theatre Company 11%

Lionheart Theatre Company 10%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 8%

OnStage Atlanta 7%

Woodstock Arts 7%

Act 3 Productions 6%

Momentum Arts 5%

Perry Players Community Theatre 4%

Snellville Performing Arts 3%

School Street Playhouse 2%

Merely Players Presents 2%

Dallas Theater 2%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

The New Depot Players 1%

Main Street Theatre 1%

Live Arts Theatre 1%

Cherokee Theater Company/Canton Theater 0

