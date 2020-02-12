Core Dance To Premiere MANIFOLDS in March

Core Dance will premiere a free outdoor performance of Manifolds, a new site-specific work by Rose Shields created in collaboration with the Core Dance Artists and visual artist Julia Hill. The family-friendly performance will be held on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 at 7pm in the courtyard of the Dana Fine Arts Building at Agnes Scott College, 141 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030.

Manifolds explores the interconnectedness of human movement and the surrounding architecture in the space in which it is performed by the Core Dance Artists. The Dana Fine Arts Building is surrounded by a dramatic lattice work brick fence which allows light to filter onto the courtyard "stage" and ramp. The audience may view the performance from any point on the ramp or around the courtyard offering them a unique perspective on the movement. For more information about the performance visit

"I'm really interested in how reality appears and changes from person to person according to their unique perspectives," said Rose Shields, Core Dance Artist. "By distorting reality in Manifolds, I hope to spark in people the desire to be ever curious and to not be afraid to learn something new or old."

"Core Dance is committed to the creation and performance of new and original dance making," stated Sue Schroeder, Artistic Director, Core Dance. "I'm proud that Rose is the fifth Core Dance Artist that we have commissioned to make a new work for the company."

For more information visit coredance.org.





