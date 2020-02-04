Collage Concert At KSU To Feature A Myriad Of Performances

Prepare to be wowed by the variety and talent of students and faculty at Kennesaw State University's School of Music as they present the Collage Concert on Saturday, February 15. Led by Interim Director Leslie J. Blackwell, the School of Music will present the signature production for the 14th year in a row to raise funds for student scholarships.

Over 200 students and faculty members will grace the stage, highlighting the numerous concentrations offered at the School of Music. Patrons can expect to see performances in all areas, including KSU's Chamber Singers, Symphony Orchestra, and Wind Ensemble. Special lighting effects and stage design will complement the program, as each selection is presented in rapid-fire, flowing vignettes in a truly unique performance.

A variety of popular selections are slated for the performance, including the student Jazz Combo pumping out the smooth sounds of Cole Porter's song "Just One of Those Things" from the musical "Jubilee." The Symphony Orchestra is billed to perform "The Pines of the Appian Way" by Respighi from "The Pines of Rome," a classic Italian piece centered around the past glories of the Roman republic.

Chamber Singers will woo audiences with their melodious voices through "The Sleep of Poets" by David Maslanka from the composition "A Litany for Courage and the Seasons," and the Wind Ensemble will highlight their skills with Gabrieli's "Canzon duodecimi toni" with its unique composition alternating between majesty and introspection.

Faculty will also perform, including the always popular Summit Piano Trio featuring pianist Robert Henry, violinist Helen Kim, and cellist Charae Krueger. The Trio will spotlight 20th century Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla with "Spring" from his set of tango compositions entitled "Four Seasons."

Support KSU's music scholarship programs and enjoy a multitude of music styles with two performances on February 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets for these performances are $15-30; to buy tickets, please call 470-578-6650 or purchase online.





