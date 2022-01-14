Broadway In Atlanta Offers Discounted College Student Rush Tickets For TOOTSIE At The Fox Theatre

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta will offer a special $30 Student Rush Ticket for the Atlanta engagement of Tootsie playing the Fox Theatre, Jan. 25- 30 as part of the 40th anniversary season. Students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "Tootsie is it!"

Tootsie: The Comedy Musical will play at Atlanta's Fox Theatre Jan. 25-30. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday- Thursday 7:30 p.m.

Friday 8:00 p.m

Saturday 2:00 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Information about the venue's enhanced health and safety measures can be found on the Fox Theatre website. The health and well-being of audiences, touring productions, staff and all venue personnel remains top priority.

For more information about Tootsie at the Fox Theatre, visit foxtheatre.org or call (855) 285-8499.