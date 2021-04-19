American Traditions Vocal Competition Continues Community Outreach By Hosting Junior ATC Finals And Virtual School Programs

The American Traditions Vocal Competition is continuing its work with the youth of Savannah with the second annual Junior ATC finals and undertaking a series of virtual arts programs with local public schools.

The Junior ATC, which was launched in October 2019, is open to high school students, ages 13-18, in Savannah, Georgia and surrounding communities. The initiative teaches students confidence in solo singing giving them a chance to craft their own program based on their unique vocal abilities and interests, and allowing them to further develop through coaching, performances, and singing alongside their peers.

All contestants of the Junior ATC will need to be ready to perform for the Final Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 2 at the Hancock Day School Field at Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Drive. The Final Concert is open to the public and will enforce social distancing. Guests are encouraged to bring their own food, non-alcoholic beverages, blankets, and lawn chairs to enjoy performances by these talented young performers.

The top three singers will receive different prize packages including cash prizes and performance opportunities in Savannah and beyond. First place will win $750, Second place will win $500, and Third place will win $250. Winners will be invited to sing at events for the American Traditions Vocal Competition, and more prizes are planned to help give student singers performance opportunities and build confidence in their ability to perform.

The ATC will also be undertaking a series of virtual school programs this spring that cover a variety of musical topics to various schools across Chatham County.

"We are extremely excited to get back to doing what we love: creating educational outreach programs and performance opportunities for our community's young people. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, youth have had limited creative opportunities to work with other people who share their same passions and interests," said ATC Artistic Director Mikki Sodergren. "We hope these classes and the Junior ATC will encourage these students to develop their individual interests and follow their creative passions, wherever they may lead."

The ATC celebrates and preserves all styles of classic American music. The organization promotes these songs by producing annual vocal competitions in Savannah, Georgia, that awards in cash prizes. The ATC is committed to serving the greater Savannah community. The organization provides musical education, exposure and performances for Savannah locals of all ages. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts institution was born of the desire to foster and preserve traditions of musical expression, which have been significant in the culture of the United States, by celebrating the repertoire that represents both the art and the popular cultures of our country.

The Junior ATC and related educational events are generously sponsored by Tricia and David Guggenheim with Investment by the City of Savannah. To reserve a free spot for the final concert of the Junior ATC, visit https://bit.ly/3n1nDbz. To learn more about the ATC and its educational outreach programs, please visit www.americantraditionscompetition.com.