Alliance Theatre Composer Debuts ATL's Newest Holiday Musical, MOTHER OF GOD
“Mother of God” will make its debut on Wednesday, December 7th, with shows running through Friday, December 23rd at Southwest Arts Center.
Atlanta's newest musical is bringing locals a fresh perspective on one of the greatest-known stories of all time this holiday season. "Mother of God" will make its debut on Wednesday, December 7th, with shows running through Friday, December 23rd at Southwest Arts Center.
Many know the story of Jesus, but few understand the untold story of the mother that changed the world. Mother of God explores how Mary, an ordinary woman facing extraordinary circumstances, rose to answer the calling of a lifetime. Audiences will enjoy an inspiring story of adventure, faith, and duty that focuses on Mary's perspective of the events leading up to and after Jesus's birth.
Creators Christian Magby and Christian Albright pondered what happened to Mary before and after Jesus's birth, and decided to explore what that narrative might look like from her perspective. "I hope the audience can find themselves in Mary," said Christian Magby, actor, and Mother of God producer. "Not only relate to her story but also the question of how we as people respond when what we've always known and faced become challenged. Will we be ready for that call?"
"Mother of God" was previously run at Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival and is brought by an entirely Atlanta local creative team.
PRODUCTION INFORMATION
Presented by Christian Magby (in association with Buicentennial Productions)
Book and lyrics by Christian Albright
Music and lyrics by Christian Magby
Direction by Jade Lambert-Smith
Music supervision by CBD
Choreography by Victor Jackson
At Southwest Arts Center | December 7 - December 23, 2022
The estimated show runtime is two hours and fifteen minutes. Concessions will be served and tickets may be purchased online at www.motherofgodmusical.com To learn more about "Mother of God" the Musical, visit www.motherofgodmusical.com or follow on Instagram at @motherofgodmusical.
