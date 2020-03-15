Actor's Express Reduces Audience Capacity For Upcoming Performances

Actor's Express has released the following statement regarding upcoming changes:

In light of current events, Actor's Express has made a few changes to both its programming and performance policy. These changes were made after careful consideration to maintain our schedule of events and to comply with public health recommendations. Until further notice, all performances at Actor's Express will have 100 or fewer audience members. We believe the reduced capacity will allow for social distancing within our space. We have also made the tough decision to suspend the run of our production of The Brothers Size by one week, closing now on April 5 instead of the previously announced closing date of April 11. We will also cancel The Reveal - our season 33 announcement event. Look for updates about a live stream version of this event very soon.



If you have tickets for what would have been the final week of The Brothers Size, you can move your ticket to another date in the show's run. The Brothers Size or The Reveal tickets can also use the cost of any ticket toward a future Actor's Express production or convert the value into a tax deducted donation. For more information, please contact our Box Office at 404-607-7469 or tickets@actorsexpress.com.

We Need You Now More Than Ever!



As a non-profit theatre organization, Actor's Express relies on the support of kind donors and enthusiastic ticket buyers. We recognize that we may not see you for some time, but we need you more than ever. Current events have had a profound impact on the lives of our talented artists and our incredible staff. These individuals make what we do here at the Express possible. Please take a moment to make a meaningful contribution to Actor's Express. Your donation could sustain us during this uncertain time. Theatres and other cultural organizations can provide a respite from the stresses of our uncertain world, and we build community at the times when it's most important to band together. We hope we can count on your support so that we can be here, stronger than ever, when you're ready and able to come back.



We look forward to seeing you again, and we can't wait to share a new and exciting season with you. In the meantime, stay safe and don't lose hope!

