A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Rush And Lottery Announced At Fox Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regions Bank Broadway in AtlantaÂ has announced thatÂ A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICALÂ will offer special lottery and student rush tickets for the upcoming engagement at theÂ Fox TheatreÂ fromÂ March 11 â€“ 16.Â Tickets are on sale now by visitingÂ foxtheatre.org/events/detail/a_beautiful_noise.

For those feeling LUCKY, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is partnering with the digital ticket lottery platform Lucky Seat. StartingÂ Friday, Feb. 28,Â participants will have a chance to win a limited number ofÂ $39.50Â tickets for the Atlanta engagement ofÂ A BEAUTIFUL NOISE.

Entries for shows at theÂ Fox Theatre will open at 12 p.m. onÂ Friday, Feb. 28Â and will close onÂ Friday, March 7Â at 9:30 a.m. Lucky Seat will email winners starting at 10 a.m. onÂ Friday, March 7Â and will continue throughout the day, as needed. Winners will have a limited window to purchase and claim their tickets. Participants must have a Lucky Seat account to participate in the lottery or create one by visitingÂ LuckySeat.com.

Tickets are subject to availability. Limit of two tickets per patron. In some cases, tickets may be partial view and, while every effort will be made to seat multiple seats together, there is a chance that seats may be split up. Tickets can be picked up at the Box Office at theÂ Fox TheatreÂ with a photo ID starting two hours before the performance time.

In addition to lottery tickets, Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta will also offer specialÂ $35 Student Rush TicketsÂ forÂ A BEAUTIFUL NOISEâ€™s Atlanta engagement. College students simply need to bring valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The Student Rush Ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from best available, which may include limited view locations.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISEÂ will play for a limited one-week engagement in Atlanta from March 11 â€“ 16.

For more information aboutÂ A BEAUTIFUL NOISEÂ at the Fox Theatre, please visitÂ foxtheatre.org/events/detail/a_beautiful_noise.

Comments