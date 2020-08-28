Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Article Pixel

Bring Broadway to your classroom with these Zoom backgrounds from your favorite shows!

Aug. 28, 2020  

Heading back to school online? Call into your Zoom in style with these Broadway-themed backgrounds from your favorite shows!

Wondering how to upload your background? Read the instructions below from Zoom.us.

"While in a Zoom meeting, tap More in the controls. Tap Virtual Background. Tap the background you would like to apply or tap + to upload a new image. The background will be automatically applied."

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Come From Away background and more HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Beetlejuice background and more HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Frozen background and more HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Moulin Rouge! background and more HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Hamilton background HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Falsettos background HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Harry Potter and the Cursed Child background HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Bring It On! The Musical background HERE.

Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Download this Kinky Boots background HERE.



Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You