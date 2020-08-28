Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!

Bring Broadway to your classroom with these Zoom backgrounds from your favorite shows!

Heading back to school online? Call into your Zoom in style with these Broadway-themed backgrounds from your favorite shows!

Wondering how to upload your background? Read the instructions below from Zoom.us.

"While in a Zoom meeting, tap More in the controls. Tap Virtual Background. Tap the background you would like to apply or tap + to upload a new image. The background will be automatically applied."

Download this Come From Away background and more HERE.

Download this Beetlejuice background and more HERE.

Download this Frozen background and more HERE.

Download this Moulin Rouge! background and more HERE.

Download this Hamilton background HERE.

Download this Falsettos background HERE.

Download this Harry Potter and the Cursed Child background HERE.

Download this Bring It On! The Musical background HERE.

Download this Kinky Boots background HERE.

