Zachary Noah Piser Will Take Over Title Role in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More New Casting For 2022

Upcoming casting has been announced for the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-winning musical now playing at the Music Box Theatre.

This spring, the show will welcome back Ben Levi Ross, who earned critical acclaim when he originated the role of 'Evan Hansen' on the first North American tour after understudying the role on Broadway. Zachary Noah Piser, who has been part of the Dear Evan Hansen family since March 2019 and is currently the 'Evan' alternate on Broadway, will then become the first Asian American actor to step into the role full-time. Following Zachary, Sam Primack, who began as an understudy on Broadway and is now the alternate 'Evan Hansen' on Tour, will take over the role this summer.

It was also announced today that Talia Simone Robinson will play the role of 'Zoe Murphy' beginning May 2022. Currently a Zoe/Alana understudy, Robinson will be the first Black actor to play the part full-time.

"The Dear Evan Hansen understudies and alternates are an extraordinarily hard-working and multi-talented group of actors and I'm very excited to see so many valued members of our family have the opportunity to lead the company throughout the next year," Mindich said. "It's also thrilling to welcome back Ben Ross, who originated the title role on Tour in 2018, but began his journey with the show as a triple cover on Broadway."

Broadway's current Evan, Jordan Fisher, will play his final performance on Sunday, February 20; Zachary Noah Piser will share the role with the Evan covers through March 20. Gabrielle Carrubba, currently playing Zoe Murphy on Broadway, will play her final performance on May 1.

Dear Evan Hansen reopened its Broadway production on December 11, 2020 and currently has three productions running across the globe, with its Broadway, North American Tour and West End companies once again playing in tandem.

The current company of Dear Evan Hansen includes Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Linedy Genao, Nathan Levy, Mateo Lizcano, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen.

Dear Evan Hansen features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown; Jennifer Lord is the Natural Hair Consultant. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire. Ben Cohn is the Associate Music Supervisor. U.S. Casting by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Sharron is Senior Associate Director, Trey Ellett and Candis C. Jones are Associate Directors and Miranda Cornell is Assistant Director. Mark Myars is Senior Associate Choreographer and Jennifer Rias is Associate Choreographer. Judith Schoenfeld is the Production Supervisor. General Management by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Tickets are currently on-sale for the Broadway, North American Tour, and West End productions of Dear Evan Hansen at www.dearevanhansen.com. For COVID protocols and ticketing policies for all three companies, please refer to the FAQs page at www.dearevanhansen.com.