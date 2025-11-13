Yuja Wang’s Carnegie Hall Opening Night Gala Performance Begins Streaming On Carnegie Hall+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carnegie Hall+ will make its 2025–2026 Opening Night Gala performance available to subscribers beginning this month, featuring Yuja Wang with conductor Daniel Harding and the NYO-USA All-Stars. Filmed live in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in October 2025, the concert launches the Hall’s 135th season and will join the streaming platform’s expanding catalogue of classical programming. The performance was captured live in partnership with Deutsche Grammophon and Classical New York 105.9FM WQXR, with video co-produced by Carnegie Hall+ and Rolex.

The gala program features Wang performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 while directing the orchestra from the keyboard. Harding leads the NYO-USA All-Stars in selections from Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and the 1919 suite from Stravinsky’s The Firebird. An excerpt from the concerto is available to stream on the Carnegie Hall+ website.

Carnegie Hall+ will continue to refresh its programming monthly. Recent additions include Seong-Jin Cho’s February 2025 Carnegie Hall recital marking Ravel’s 150th anniversary; Raphaël Pichon and Ensemble Pygmalion’s The Paths of Bach; Paavo Järvi leading the Estonian Festival Orchestra in its BBC Proms debut; Teatro alla Scala’s staging of Giordano’s Fedora alongside several La Scala Ballet titles; and four performances by Carnegie Hall’s national youth ensembles recorded during their 2025 international tours.

ABOUT Carnegie Hall+

Carnegie Hall+ is a subscription video-on-demand platform offering full-length concerts, operas, dance performances, documentaries and artist features from stages around the world. Available through major providers including Apple TV, Prime Video Channels, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Cox, DISH and Sling TV, the service curates programming from Unitel’s classical catalogue in partnership with Carnegie Hall.