Young People’s Chorus of New York City to Present 2025 Gala Concert & Benefit Dinner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Young People’s Chorus of New York City will present its annual Gala Concert & Benefit Dinner at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on Monday, March 10, 2025. The inspiring evening will celebrate the transformative power of music and raise crucial funds for YPC’s award-winning choral programs, which serve over 2,000 young people across New York City’s five boroughs.

AI-generated content may be incorrect.The night promises a spectacular showcase as 450 talented choristers take the stage in a breathtaking performance led by YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez and Creative Director Elizabeth Núñez. The concert will feature Grammy award-winner and legendary clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera, a virtuoso celebrated for his mastery of both Latin jazz and classical music, and Alan Muraoka, the beloved Emmy Award-winning actor and director best known for his role on Sesame Street. Accompanied by a vibrant 25-piece orchestra, the ensemble will deliver a program with an artistic focus on American music. The evening’s repertoire includes Aaron Copland’s Old American Songs and a grand finale celebrating iconic film music, brought to life with choreography led by Jacqueline Bird and featuring captivating staging and costumes.



This year’s gala will honor the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industries of NYC (JCC Fund) and the Japanese Chamber of Commerce Industry of New York (JCCI) in recognition of their dedication to cultural exchange and education. Accepting the honor on behalf of their organizations will be Tomonori Wada, President of the JCC Fund and President & CEO of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, and Tetsuo Kawate, President of JCCI and President & CEO of Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas). The evening celebrates YPC’s longstanding relationship with Japan and its upcoming seventh concert tour to Osaka, Tokyo, and Karuizawa this summer.



Following the concert, guests will enjoy an elegant multi-course dinner in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room, backdropped with magnificent views of the city’s iconic skyline. Throughout the evening, attendees will gain insight into YPC’s life-changing programs, which provide access to world-class music education, comprehensive college readiness initiatives, and international performance opportunities.

AI-generated content may be incorrect.“Our gala is more than just a concert – it’s a celebration of the power of music to transform lives,” said Francisco J. Núñez. “At YPC, we nurture creativity, foster confidence, and open doors to brighter futures for our choristers. This event allows us to continue our mission, ensuring every child, regardless of background, has access to the life-changing opportunities that music provides. Join us for an unforgettable evening where young voices take center stage and inspire us all.”