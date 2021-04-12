Young People's Chorus of New York City to Honor World-Acclaimed Pianist Lang Lang at Gala Benefit Concert

The world-renowned Young People's Chorus of New York City (YPC) has announced it will honor famed pianist Lang Lang as YPC's Artistic Honoree during its 2021 Virtual Gala in recognition of his achievements and contribution to the arts as a pianist, educator and philanthropist. The annual event, which will be live streamed on Monday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET, is the chorus's largest fundraiser and helps to support its year-round programs for more than 2,000 children in New York City and beyond. This will be the first year the gala will be virtual, providing access to a world-wide audience.

The 2021 gala will feature a vast range of new choral arrangements, from songs by Beyoncé to the Beatles, composers David Lang to Yuka Honda, and from YPC Artist in Residence Gordon Getty. Sweeping across five locations around New York City - from Brooklyn to Harlem to Washington Heights - it will showcase Covid compliant filming with lively vignettes including guest appearances by Grammy, Emmy and Academy Award-winning artists soon to be announced. The A-List artists involved have generously donated their time because of their belief in music education and the positive impact music has had in shaping their lives, a continued celebration of YPC's theme this year, In the Key of Love. A companion documentary featuring "behind the scenes" footage of the making of the gala, told from the choristers' perspective, will also be available that night.

"The pandemic further confirmed how powerful music and art can be in the hands of our young people," said YPC Founder and Artistic Director Francisco J. Núñez, "particularly during this challenging year when they are able to express their emotions - from fear and anxiety to hope and joy - through song and dance, virtually. What they have done in isolation is a testament to their resilience and are an inspiration to our program."

Over the past 12 months, YPC asked its choristers to turn the cameras on themselves and make music from their homes, balconies, backyards, and throughout New York City. The 2021 Virtual Gala will showcase nearly 600 artists while giving viewers an engaging and inspiring look at YPC's groundbreaking program that is internationally renowned for its innovative diversity model and artistic excellence. Celebrated for medal-winning performances all over the world, YPC is one of the most highly acclaimed choruses in the world.

"The gala is known to bring out some big names, and there are a few more that we are keeping as a surprise," said Núñez. "Viewers will be dazzled."

The Gala will be live streamed here on Monday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. General admission tickets are $50. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

For more information about YPC, please visit ypc.org.