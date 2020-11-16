YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast Welcomes Artistic Stamp to 79th Episode

"Artistic Stamp" takes you on an intimate journey via handwritten correspondence between you and a character in a unique adventure.

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket", in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring Shelley Butler and West Hyler of the innovative play-by-mail company "Artistic Stamp". Episode 79 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works t and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

"Artistic Stamp" takes you on an intimate journey via handwritten correspondence between you and a character in a unique adventure. Be their confidante, react to the letters and objects they send, and play a role in deciding their fate. A six-letter story arc customized for the audience will play out over the course of four months. In a time when audiences can't venture out, bring the adventure home.

Website: www.artisticstamp.com and BPN.FM/YPIYT

Artistic Stamp Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Artistic-Stamp

Artistic Stamp Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealartisticstamp

The Podcast is be Available on Apple/iTunes, Stitcher, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

SEAN CHANDLER(Host/Creator/Producer) began podcasting in 2012 as co-host of "Lundon Calling: The Empty Closet Series" and "Lundon Calling: The Lundon Bridge" with late LGBTQ icon Ace Lundon. In 2017 Sean decided to combine his love of theatre and podcasting and created "Your Program Is Your Ticket" as a platform for all types and levels of theater highlighting smaller, more intimate productions. Sean is an award-winning, multi-produced and published script writer. His works include At The Flash (Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Contest Winner, Oscar Wilde Best New Work Nomination - Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, NYC Fringe Outstanding Solo Performance), We The People: A Theatrical Song Cycle produced in 2018 at Stage 733 In Chicago and Running: A New Play Produced at the 2019 NY Theatre Festival - Summerfest. Running has been crafted into a musical co-written by award-winning, Chicago composer Leo Schwartz and also as a screenplay which is the recipient of nine screenwriting awards. Sean is also the Creator/Facilitator of "The Revisionist Mirrors" writing group and resides in New York City with his husband, David. Proud member of The Dramatists Guild. www.seanwchandler.com

West Hyler and Shelley Butler (co-artistic directors of Artistic Stamp) are theater directors who have worked on a combined seven Broadway Shows, including the smash hits Jersey Boys, Beautiful, and the Cirque du Soleil Musical, Paramour. They have directed, developed and premiered work professionally over 20+ year careers at the top theaters in the US and abroad and held leadership positions at award-winning non- profit institutions. They also are married to each other and have a son, Dashiell. Learn more about their work at shelleybutler.com and westhyler.com

