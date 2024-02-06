World Premiere of Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR Extends for a Final Time at MCC Theater

MCC Theater's The Connector, a new musical with a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman (Clive), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown(Parade), conceived and directed by Daisy Prince (The Last Five Years), and choreographed by Karla Puno Garcia (Days of Wine and Roses) has been extended again, and will now play through March 17.

Originally set to close on February 18 and previously extended to March 3, The Connector began performances on January 12, 2024 and will open tonight, February 6, at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.

Check out production photos HERE!

Beginning Tuesday March 5, Ashley Pérez Flanagan will assume the role of Robin Martinez and Joanna Carpenter will join the performing ensemble. Hannah Cruz’s final performance will be Sunday March 3.

From Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown (Parade) comes a timely new musical about two talented young journalists on increasingly diverging paths. Set in the late 1990s amid a rapidly changing media landscape we meet a fast-rising journalist, Ethan Dobson, and an assistant copy editor, Robin Martinez, at the revered magazine The Connector. In a world that values the next big sensation, Ethan’s writing prowess and ambition force him to confront how far he’ll go for the ultimate scoop and Robin to consider how far she’ll go to stop him.

With a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, The Connector will feature Brown leading the band at each performance and reuniting with The Last Five Years and Songs for a New World director Daisy Prince.

The cast of The Connector includes Scott Bakula (“Quantum Leap;” “NCIS: New Orleans”), Joanna Carpenter (Sweeney Todd), Max Crumm (Emojiland), Hannah Cruz (MCC’s Only Gold), George Dvorsky (Closer Than Ever), Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Oratorio For Living Things), Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade), Mylinda Hull(Mr. Saturday Night), Daniel Jenkins (Oslo), Cedric Lamar (King Lear), Jessica Molaskey (Songs for a New World), Fergie Philippe (Hamilton), Eliseo Román (In the Heights), Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen), Ann Sanders (The Music Man), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days) and Michael Winther (Fun Home).

The Connector features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Márion Tálan de la Rosa (Oratorio For Living Things), lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (Kimberly Akimbo), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade), and orchestrations and arrangements by Jason Robert Brown. Tom Murray is the Music Director and Kristy Norter is the Music Coordinator. Erin Gioia Albrecht is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by The Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The performance schedule for The Connector is as follows: Tuesdays-Fridays at 7PM, Thursdays at 2PM; Saturdays at 2PM & 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM.

Exceptions: The Thursday February 8 matinee will be a 1PM student performance.

MCC will also offer audience conversations after the Thursday February 8 and Thursday February 15 evening performances. An open caption performance will be held on Friday February 16.