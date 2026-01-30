Works & Process Reveals Rescheduled Date For ABT's OTHELLO: A Dance In Three Acts By Lar Lubovitch

Works & Process presents American Ballet Theatre for a preview performance of Othello: A Dance in Three Acts by Lar Lubovitch, now set for Sunday, February 8, 2026 at 3PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater. Tickets start at $25.

American Ballet Theatre (ABT) offers a preview of Othello: A Dance in Three Acts. Choreographed by Lar Lubovitch with an original score by Elliot Goldenthal, the ballet will be presented at the Company's Spring season in March at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. This reimagining of Shakespeare's tragic tale tells the story of the Moorish general Othello, who is manipulated by his soldier Iago to believe that Desdemona, his​ beloved wife, has been unfaithful. Consumed by jealousy, Othello spirals into madness and kills Desdemona before learning of her innocence.

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe will moderate a discussion with Lar Lubovitch, and ABT dancers will perform excerpts.

