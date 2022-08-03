Works & Process At The Guggenheim to Host Labor Day Celebration DO THE HUSTLE With DJ Nelson 'Paradise' Roman

Works & Process at the Guggenheim will host a Labor Day Celebration, Do The Hustle, an In-Process Social Dance Commission with dancing for all in the Rotunda with DJ Nelson 'Paradise' Roman. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

EVENT DETAILS:

IN-PROCESS SOCIAL DANCE COMMISSION

Do The Hustle

with Dancing in the Rotunda with DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman

Monday, September 5, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

This is an invitation to dance! Born in 1970s disco New York City and named after its fast-paced stepping, hustle is a social dance that emerged from pre-existing Latin and African American dances. The style of dance brought together queer and straight communities through touch and rhythm, embodied as non-gendered lead-follow.​It also features joint celebratory outbursts of energy. While doing the Hustle, dancers hold hands and embark on an ever-present, expansive, twirling journey across the dance floor to the sound of disco. Suggested dress code for audience members: Disco era, reinvented.

Created by Abdiel, Joana Matos, and Alessandra Marconi to bring Hustle dance to all audiences, Do The Hustle culminates a two-week Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Chautauqua Institution. This in-process program is presented in three parts-an interactive performance, dance class, and dance party-and highlights an original music composition by Emmy Award nominee Chari Glogovac-Smith. Don't miss this transformational experience integrating classic disco music structures, sound healing frequencies, and original music produced by veteran hustle DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman, who has been a staple of the hustle social dance scene.

Commissioned by Works & Process, and supported by a consortium of partners including Jacob's Pillow, The Meany Center, and residency partners Chautauqua Institution and The Church, Sag Harbor, Do The Hustle is an intersectional project that embodies inclusion, cultural and historical preservation, creativity, and innovation. This program shares the knowledge, beauty, and power of hustle, celebrating it as a part of the American cultural legacy that continues to capture the interest of people across the globe and generations.

In conjunction with the Guggenheim's Member Mondays, this performance in the theater will be followed by a communal dance in the rotunda for all.

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically under-recognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support. Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation. This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 9 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.

Photo credit: Lia Clay Miller