Works & Process At The Guggenheim & 92NY to Present LAYERHYTHM (ON THE MOVE): Passion Fruit Dance Company

Works & Process at the Guggenheim, in collaboration with 92NY, will present LayeRhythm (On The Move), featuring Passion Fruit Dance Company. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

LayeRhythm (On The Move)

Featuring Passion Fruit Dance Company, with 92NY

Thursday, September 15, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm, led by Mai Lê Hô, weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Passion Fruit Dance Company and Hip-Hop, House, Waacking, and Popping, the evening will feature choreographed work alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers, and emcees, captivating the young and old, from theater to club goers.

On third Thursdays this fall, Works & Process and 92NY will present LayeRhythm (On The Move), continuing at The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (October 20), Gibney Center (November 17), and Lincoln Center (December 15).

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

ABOUT 92NY

92NY is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 9 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.