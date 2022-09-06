Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Works & Process At The Guggenheim & 92NY to Present LAYERHYTHM (ON THE MOVE): Passion Fruit Dance Company

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm, led by Mai Lê Hô, weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Works & Process At The Guggenheim & 92NY to Present LAYERHYTHM (ON THE MOVE): Passion Fruit Dance Company

Works & Process at the Guggenheim, in collaboration with 92NY, will present LayeRhythm (On The Move), featuring Passion Fruit Dance Company. Tickets available now at www.worksandprocess.org.

LayeRhythm (On The Move)

Featuring Passion Fruit Dance Company, with 92NY

Thursday, September 15, 7:30 pm

Tickets $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm, led by Mai Lê Hô, weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Passion Fruit Dance Company and Hip-Hop, House, Waacking, and Popping, the evening will feature choreographed work alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers, and emcees, captivating the young and old, from theater to club goers.

On third Thursdays this fall, Works & Process and 92NY will present LayeRhythm (On The Move), continuing at The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (October 20), Gibney Center (November 17), and Lincoln Center (December 15).

WORKS & PROCESS AT THE GUGGENHEIM

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

ABOUT 92NY

92NY is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

An independent process-focused non-profit performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the artistic process of creators from the world's largest organizations and simultaneously champions artists representing historically underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare longitudinal studio-to-stage fully-funded creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process provides audiences with unprecedented access to creative process with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights, with the goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation and broadening representation.

This season Works & Process celebrates New York artists, street and social dance, and after four decades at the Guggenheim expands beyond the museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Our ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of 9 residency centers across New York state to support creative process.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Artists at Play & A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of MARABELLA by Boni B. AlvarezArtists at Play & A Noise Within's 'Noise Now' Series to Present Free Reading of MARABELLA by Boni B. Alvarez
September 6, 2022

Artists at Play has partnered with A Noise Within’s ‘Noise Now’ community engagement series to present free reading of Marabella by Boni B. Alvarez on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The Wallis to Present an Evening With Pulitzer Prize Winner Anthony Doerr, Moderated by David UlinThe Wallis to Present an Evening With Pulitzer Prize Winner Anthony Doerr, Moderated by David Ulin
September 6, 2022

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Writers Bloc will present AN EVENING WITH ANTHONY DOERR, featuring the Pulitzer Prize-winning author discussing his recent book, Cloud Cuckoo Land, named as a Best Book of the Year by many critics and as a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, 7:30 pm.
West Coast Premiere of (UN)DOCUMENTS by Jesús I. Valles to be Presented at Latino Theater Company in OctoberWest Coast Premiere of (UN)DOCUMENTS by Jesús I. Valles to be Presented at Latino Theater Company in October
September 6, 2022

Latino Theater Company will present the West Coast premiere of (Un)Documents written and performed by queer actor, theatermaker & poet Jesús I. Valles and directed by Rudy Ramirez. Performances take place October 14 through November 20 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in Downtown L.A, with two low-priced previews set for October 12 and October 13.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Renews and Expands Partnership with New Jersey State Council on the ArtsNew Jersey Theatre Alliance Renews and Expands Partnership with New Jersey State Council on the Arts
September 6, 2022

New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”) has announced the renewed and expanded partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (“The Arts Council”) to provide general services and support to its member theatres.
NYC Broadway Week Is Now Live, Offering 2-For-1 Tickets for the FallNYC Broadway Week Is Now Live, Offering 2-For-1 Tickets for the Fall
September 6, 2022

NYC & Company's fall iteration of NYC Broadway Week has officially returned for the first time since 2019, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 21 Broadway shows, available for purchase now. The popular biannual program, now in its 11th year, will run September 6-25, 2022.