Works And Process Presents AMARELO: IT'S ALL FOR YESTERDAY At SummerStage

This show will feature a special performance in collaboration with Works & Process.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

In association with the 27th Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival, Central Park plays host to a performance from one of Brazil's best-known MCs and a screening of the documentary that celebrates his career and the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

The first-ever Latin GRAMMY-winning Brazilian rapper Emicida has had his music featured in several video games; the 2020 film AmarElo: It's All for Yesterday cuts between scenes from his concert in São Paulo's Theatro Municipal, interviews, recording sessions for his 2019 album AmarElo, and animated sequences that illuminate the legacy of Black culture in Brazil. The film was nominated for the 2021 International Emmy Awards. With support from Goyo, the singer, producer, and co-founder of ChocQuibTown, the groundbreaking Colombian band that fuses salsa, jazz, hip-hop, and reggae.

This show will feature a special performance in collaboration with Works & Process. As part of this partnership, this season at SummerStage Ladies of Hip-Hop will perform at various shows. Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective (LDC) is an all-female intergenerational dance collective that creates dance works illuminating the strength, power and diversity of women in Hip-Hop.



