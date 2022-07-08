Words From The Wings: One of THE MUSIC MAN's Littlest Stars, Benjamin Pajak, On His Backstage Must-Haves, and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with one of The Music Man's littlest stars, Benjamin Pajak, who plays Winthrop Paroo! He told us all about his pre-show rituals with the other kids in the show, and more. Check out his answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

I go to stage left, with one of the guardians, usually Shanna, and I warmup on the cornet. I like to joke around with her sometimes, shhh!

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

I say a quick prayer, and then go over my lines in the wings.

What's your must-have backstage snack?

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish and apple juice.

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

All the kids in the show have their own backstage handshake for each other.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

1. Tom Brady football 2. Pictures of family and friends 3. Support stuffed animal - either squirrel puppet or meerkat 4. Drawing materials 5. Stuff to crochet

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

"76 Trombones" - I'm trying to learn the choreography.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

Jefferson Mays gave me a special gift and beautiful note, about welcoming me to the theatre. I'll never forget that.

Check out photos of Benjamin in front of the Winter Garden Theatre below! Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

About Benjamin Pajak:

This is Benjamin's Broadway debut! He has appeared on promos for ESPN, and voiced lead characters for a popular animated show. Regional credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (UCPAC), and Mirror, Mirror (BKA).

About The Music Man:

Starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The Music Man is nominated for six 2022 Tony Awards at tonight's ceremony, including Best Revival of a Musical.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."

The Music Man creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup Design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director).