Wolf & Swan Company Brings You Dance Movie Night At The Common Blue

A new dance short film and two dance videos will be screened October 18, 20 and 21 at The Common Blue.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Wolf & Swan Company presents Dance Movie Night, featuring the premiere of Brave Steps, an original short film by critically-acclaimed dancer and choreographer Wilma Casal, and the premieres of two original dance videos, An Ocean Away and Bird Song in Silence.

The screenings will be held at the Common Blue, 939 8th Avenue, Studio 302, in New York.

Wolf & Swan's Movie Night is designed to focus on the love of beauty and unshaken trust to make our distrustful, indifferent world rethink its traditions. The screenings will take place on October 18 and 20 at 7:00 pm, and October 21 at 8:00 pm.

The short film, Brave Steps, is directed and choreographed by Wilma Casal. The film is about optimism -- obscured by skepticism, but ultimately overcome by hope and courage.

Speaking on her experience, Casal shares, "Even as a child, I was captivated by unspoken languages. Watching people sit still and contemplate, or watching them interact without a word, was mind-altering. The rawness and truthfulness, the pure beauty of body language, the subtle gestures, the minute nuances, the spaces in between spoken words became my treasure trove, and I became a dancer."

The two dance videos, An Ocean Away and Bird Song in Silence, were also directed and choreographed by Casal.

"Dance is a medium for me to share my experiences and wonderment. By translating non-verbal communication - mine as well as others' - into movement, I strive to preserve the spark of body language and carry it forward into a flame," Casal continues.

The intricate and ceremonial movie night invites you to experience the same grace, wonder, and joy the artists' experience in their daily observation. Join us to see and enjoy the world in all its facets through an amazing art form - Dance!

Tickets are available, free of charge, at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203200®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbravesteps.brownpapertickets.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and they won't last long! Donations are appreciated, but not required.


