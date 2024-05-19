Winners Announced for the 2024 Roger Rees Awards

Click Here for More on The Roger Rees Awards

Earlier today, talented students from across New York City gathered at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College for the Roger Rees Awards. The winners of Outstanding Performance in a Musical were Isaiah Baston and Ashlee Fucarino.

Additionally, Rosabella Procario-Soler and Anthony Lerro were named Emerging Artist winners. Other finalists included: Jack Ceglie, Jack Chambers, William Herbert, Hannah Evans, Liam Ginsburg, Molly Lyons, Elinor Ott, and Eliana Panoff.

This year’s nominees represent 74 high schools across 13 counties including the Bronx, Dutchess, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester.

Sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group and the Tony® Award-nominated production, Back to the Future, the showcase featured 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees in musical production numbers from Back to the Future and Spamalot (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide) as well as solo performances by award finalists. W.T. Clarke High School's Pit Orchestra, winner of the inaugural New York City Center High School Orchestra Award, under the direction of guest conductor Rick Hip-Flores (Bad Cinderella, Ain’t Too Proud), wasalso be featured at the ceremony. The Roger Rees Awards is directed and choreographed by Theo Lencicki with music direction by Christine Riley.

Two students selected by this panel of Broadway experts will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s The Jimmy Awards® (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®) on June 24th at the Minskoff Theatre.

Photo Credit: Lauren Van Hemert