Winners Announced for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Washington DC Awards; Vanessa Hudgens, Anthony Ramos, Michael Urie and More!
We are pleased to announce the winners for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Washington DC Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and voted on by you - the local theatergoers!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Congratulations to all the winners!
Stephen Hyland - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Actor in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre
Anthony Ramos - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Kennedy Center
Best Actor in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre
Joey Olson - ROCK OF AGES - Lorton Arts Workhouse
Best Actor in a Play - Large Professional Theatre
Michael Urie - HAMLET - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Actor in a Play - Small Professional Theatre
Delbis Cardona - IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Actor or Actress in an Educational Theatre Production
Tess Powell - GYPSY - Ovations Theatre
Best Actress in a Community Theatre Production
Tina Mullins - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry
Best Actress in a Musical - Large Professional Theatre
Vanessa Hudgens - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Kennedy Center
Best Actress in a Musical - Small Professional Theatre
Kimberly Geipel - ROCK OF AGES - Lorton Arts Workhouse
Best Actress in a Play - Large Professional Theatre
Veanne Cox - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company
Best Actress in a Play - Small Professional Theatre
Alina Robert - IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Choreography - Large Professional Theatre
Dell Howlett - THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre
Best Choreography - Small Professional Theatre
Ahmad Maaty - PIPPIN - Monumental Theatre Company
Best Community Theatre Production
HELLO, DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre
Best Direction - Large Professional Theatre
Kent Gash - THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre
Best Direction - Small Professional Theatre
Jeffrey Davis - ROCK OF AGES - Lorton Arts Workhouse
Best Educational Theatre Production
OUR TOWN - Catholic University of America
Best Lighting Design - Large Professional Theatre
Rui Rita - THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre
Best Lighting Design - Small Professional Theatre
Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Musical - Large Professional Theatre
THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre
Best Musical - Small Professional Theatre
ROCK OF AGES - Lorton Arts Workhouse
Best Play - Large Professional Theatre
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Ford's Theatre
Best Play - Small Professional Theatre
IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Set Design - Large Professional Theatre
Anna Louizos - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Kennedy Center
Best Set Design - Small Professional Theatre
Mariana Fernández - LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE - GALA Hispanic Theatre
Best Sound Design - Large Professional Theatre
David Budries - THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre
Best Sound Design - Small Professional Theatre
David Crandall - IN THE TIME OF THE BUTTERFLIES - GALA Hispanic Theatre
