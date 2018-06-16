THE BOYS IN THE BAND
Jun. 16, 2018  

Win Tickets to THE BOYS IN THE BAND Plus Meet and Greet with Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells

You're in for an unforgettable night as you get the best seats in the house to the extremely limited Broadway run of The Boys in the Band!

You'll get a pair of house seats to see The Boys in the Band, the groundbreaking Broadway revival, and the summer's hottest ticket. After the show, you'll go backstage and have a meet and greet with stars Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and other cast members as available!

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, the fiercely funny and groundbreaking play The Boys in the Bandwill appear on Broadway for the first time ever in a strictly limited 15-week engagement. Mart Crowley's landmark 1968 play centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage - unapologetically and without judgment - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
Jul 02, 2018 to Jul 31, 2018

Additional Details

Children under 4 will not be admitted to the theatre.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: Performance: 110 minutes with no intermission, Meet & Greet 15 minutes.

Length of meet and greet: 10-15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Redemption available through July 31, pending show schedule and availability of house seats. It is strongly recommended to book early for more availability - with a minimum of 2 weeks notice.

Production is recommended for ages 12 and up NO LATE SEATING WILL BE ALLOWED. If you leave your seat for any reason during the performance, you will not be permitted to return.

Meet & Greet scheduling subject to stars availability and subject to change.

Winner must submit 3 preferred dates at the close of the auction.

