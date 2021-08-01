Win Tickets to Sergio Mendes' BLAME IT ON RIO! at the Hollywood Bowl!

Click Here for More Articles on Hollywood Bowl

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Sergio Mendes' show, Blame It on Rio!, live at the Hollywood Bowl on August 15.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Sunday, August 8 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

It's a marvelous Rio night in the Hollywood Hills. The legendary Brazilian bandleader Sergio Mendes-plus dancers-bring the spirit of Carnival to the Hollywood Bowl, where the Grammy® and Oscar® winner will fill the air with the samba, bossa nova, and jazz hits-like "Mas Que Nada" and "The Look of Love"-that helped make his country's homegrown music one of the defining sounds of the 1960s.