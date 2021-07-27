Win Tickets to Dudamel Conducts Gershwin with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to the LA Philharmonic's performance of Dudamel Conducts Gershwin, under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel, featuring the vocals of John Holiday and piano from Jean-Yves Thibaudet, live at the Hollywood Bowl on August 10.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Thursday, August 5 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

At the height of the pandemic, the phenomenal Jean-Yves Thibaudet joined Gustavo and the LA Phil for Gershwin's quintessential Rhapsody in Blue recorded in an empty Bowl. The artists reunite for the same piece, performed in the electric environment created by a live audience. In this all-Gershwin program, Dudamel leads An American in Paris and Cuban Overture, and astonishing countertenor John Holiday shows off his remarkable range and delivery.