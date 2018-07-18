Will DREAMGIRLS Make Us Happy On Broadway This Season?

Could DREAMGIRLS be steppin' to the bad side on Broadway this season?

An Equity Principal Audition for the production will be held on Monday, July 30th at Pearl Studios. An audition listing notes the production will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, produced by Sonia Friedman Production and land on Broadway in 2018/19.

Previous casting calls have also noted the production will land on Broadway sometime in 2018. BroadwayWorld previously reported it was rumored that this revival's original West End star, Amber Riley (of Glee) was in talks to open the production on Broadway.

A production rep was unable to comment at this time.

It was recently announced that Dreamgirls, which opened in December 2016 at the Savoy Theatre to widespread critical acclaim, will give its final performance on Saturday 12th January 2019, completing a run of more than two years. Details for a forthcoming UK tour will be announced in due course.

This new production of Dreamgirls is Directed and Choreographed by Olivier and Tony Award®-winning Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Disney's Aladdin and Something Rotten!), with Set Design by Tim Hatley, Costume Design by Gregg Barnes, Lighting Design by Hugh Vanstone, Sound Design by Richard Brooker and Hair Design by Josh Marquette. The Musical Supervisor is Nick Finlow, the Orchestrator is Harold Wheeler, with Additional Material by Willie Reale.

With Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen and Music by Henry Krieger, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett opened in 1981 and subsequently won six Tony Awards®. The original cast recording won two Grammy awards for Best Musical Album and Best Vocal Performance for Jennifer Holliday's 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going.' In 2006 it was adapted into an Oscar winning motion picture starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

The Original London Cast Recording of hit West End musical Dreamgirls is available via Sony Masterworks Broadway.

