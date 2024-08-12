Why Fans Are Demanding Jeremy Jordan Stars in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney's recent announcement at D23 that The Greatest Showman is being adapted for the stage has sparked widespread excitement among fans. The discussion quickly turned to casting, and by overwhelming demand, Jeremy Jordan emerged as the top choice. Currently starring in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, Jordan's history with The Greatest Showman runs deep — he was involved in the film’s early development, recording demos.

Although Jackman was already cast as Barnum, Jordan had his sights set on another part—the role of Phillip Carlyle, which ultimately went to Zac Efron.

"Not long after that, early 2016, I got a call from the producers of the movie to come to New York to do a big presentational reading of the film in front of all these big executives and people that were going to get it produced," Jordan recalls. "Hugh Jackman was going to be there playing the role of Barnum and they asked me to come and play the role of Phillip."

Jordan’s commitment to the project was evident from the start. "The reading was in New York, and I was living in Los Angeles," he explains. "They did not have the funds to fly me from Los Angeles to New York, so I bought my own damn ticket, took a day off my TV show, and decided to claim my own destiny." However, just as fate seemed to be aligning, Jordan encountered a significant setback. "As luck would have it, about a week before the presentation, I got a terrible sinus infection that resulted in a cough. I promptly lost my voice completely. I panicked."

Determined not to miss the opportunity, Jordan resorted to drastic measures. "About three days before the presentation, I still had no voice, so I took some emergency prednisone and prayed for a quicker-than-God-intended recovery. I'm on the plane, and I get a message from the composers that Hugh Jackman just had to go in to have emergency surgery on his nose to remove a tumor (he was fine) and that the doctor said he absolutely could not sing at the presentation the next day or he'd bust all of his stitches."

To make matters more complicated, the composer, who was also a backup singer, had lost his voice. This left Jordan as the only person who knew all the songs and could sing them. "They asked me if I could stand to the side and sing all of Hugh's songs and act them out, and also sing all of my character Phillip's songs and scenes as well."

At this point, Jordan was only about "50% vocally," but his determination kicked in. "My hero complex kicked into gear, and I swooped in to be the true savior of movie musicals. I got there early, I warmed up, I drank a ton of tea, I'm thinking maybe this might actually work."

As the reading progressed, Jordan's voice began to show signs of strain, particularly during one of his character's songs. But he pressed on, knowing the importance of this moment.

"We get to Hugh Jackman's 11 o'clock number called 'From Now On.' The song starts, I'm ready to go." But then, something unexpected happened. "I look over, and Hugh is looking very antsy like he needs to go to the bathroom. He starts nodding at me, and he starts singing, and he had this moment that many of you have seen from the viral behind-the-scenes video—'I don’t give a damn about these stitches!' It was incredibly moving, and I played along like a champ, but inside I was crushed."

The moment was captured in a now viral video which was released following the film's commercial success.

Despite Jordan's valiant effort, the experience left him with a lingering sense of unfinished business. Before leaving the reading, he learned that Jackman had just met with Zac Efron for the part he had been eyeing.

Jordan would go on to share the story in her Cabaret show 'Carry On' at 54 Below in February 2020, just before Broadway shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As fans contemplate who they'd love to see take on the lead role of P.T. Barnum when The Greatest Showman comes to the stage, all eyes are on Jeremy Jordan.

The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman, featuring the Academy Award®-nominated songs of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will announce production timetable, creative team and cast at a later date.

The Greatest Showman an original movie musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum.

The Greatest Showman was directed for the screen by filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by GRAMMY, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen).