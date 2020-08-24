Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

Which shows COULD be nominated for the 2020 Tony Awards?

Better late than never! As BroadwayWorld reported last week, 2020 will not pass without a Tony Awards ceremony. The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will air digitally this fall. Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning that two shows that opened before the Broadway shutdown will not be considered for nominations- Girl From the North Country and West Side Story.

What could be nominated? We've rounded up the full list of eligible shows below!

Check out rulings previously made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee for shows from the 2019/20 season at their first and second meetings. Another meeting will take place on Friday, August 28 for further eligibility decisions.

BEST MUSICAL

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

BEST PLAY

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

GRAND HORIZONS

LINDA VISTA

MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

SEA WALL/A LIFE

SLAVE PLAY

THE GREAT SOCIETY

THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

THE INHERITANCE

THE SOUND INSIDE

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

N/A

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

A SOLDIER'S PLAY

BETRAYAL

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

THE ROSE TATTOO

LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Karen Olivo, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Elizabeth Stanley, JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Kristin Stokes, THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Adrienne Warren, TINA

LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Chris McCarrell, THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Aaron Tveit, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Jane Alexander, GRAND HORIZONS

Zawe Ashton, BETRAYAL

Elieen Atkins, THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

Joaquina Kulakango, SLAVE PLAY

Laura Linney, MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON

Audra McDonald, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

Sally Murphy, LINDA VISTA

Mary-Louise Parker, THE SOUND INSIDE

Marisa Tomei, THE ROSE TATTOO

LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ian Barford, LINDA VISTA

Andrew Burnap, THE INHERITANCE

Brian Cox, THE GREAT SOCIETY

Charlie Cox, BETRAYAL

James Cromwell, GRAND HORIZONS

David Alan Grier, A SOLDIER'S PLAY

Jake Gyllenhaal, SEA WALL/A LIFE

Tom Hiddleston, BETRAYAL

Will Hochman, THE SOUND INSIDE

Samuel H. Levine, THE INHERITANCE

Jonathan Pryce, THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM

Campbell Scott, A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Michael Shannon, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE

Kyle Soller, THE INHERITANCE

Tom Sturridge, SEA WALL/A LIFE

Blair Underwood, A SOLDIER'S PLAY

The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast - the night America watches Broadway - is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.

