Which Shows Will Be Eligible for 2020 Tony Awards?
Which shows COULD be nominated for the 2020 Tony Awards?
Better late than never! As BroadwayWorld reported last week, 2020 will not pass without a Tony Awards ceremony. The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards will air digitally this fall. Though final eligibility determinations have not yet been announced, word from industry insiders is that the cutoff will be February 19, 2020- meaning that two shows that opened before the Broadway shutdown will not be considered for nominations- Girl From the North Country and West Side Story.
What could be nominated? We've rounded up the full list of eligible shows below!
Check out rulings previously made by the Tony Awards Administration Committee for shows from the 2019/20 season at their first and second meetings. Another meeting will take place on Friday, August 28 for further eligibility decisions.
BEST MUSICAL
JAGGED LITTLE PILL
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL
TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
BEST PLAY
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
GRAND HORIZONS
LINDA VISTA
MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON
SEA WALL/A LIFE
SLAVE PLAY
THE GREAT SOCIETY
THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
THE INHERITANCE
THE SOUND INSIDE
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
N/A
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
A SOLDIER'S PLAY
BETRAYAL
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
THE ROSE TATTOO
LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Karen Olivo, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Elizabeth Stanley, JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Kristin Stokes, THE LIGHTNING THIEF
Adrienne Warren, TINA
LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Chris McCarrell, THE LIGHTNING THIEF
Aaron Tveit, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Jane Alexander, GRAND HORIZONS
Zawe Ashton, BETRAYAL
Elieen Atkins, THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
Joaquina Kulakango, SLAVE PLAY
Laura Linney, MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON
Audra McDonald, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Sally Murphy, LINDA VISTA
Mary-Louise Parker, THE SOUND INSIDE
Marisa Tomei, THE ROSE TATTOO
LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ian Barford, LINDA VISTA
Andrew Burnap, THE INHERITANCE
Brian Cox, THE GREAT SOCIETY
Charlie Cox, BETRAYAL
James Cromwell, GRAND HORIZONS
David Alan Grier, A SOLDIER'S PLAY
Jake Gyllenhaal, SEA WALL/A LIFE
Tom Hiddleston, BETRAYAL
Will Hochman, THE SOUND INSIDE
Samuel H. Levine, THE INHERITANCE
Jonathan Pryce, THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM
Campbell Scott, A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Michael Shannon, FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE
Kyle Soller, THE INHERITANCE
Tom Sturridge, SEA WALL/A LIFE
Blair Underwood, A SOLDIER'S PLAY
The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast - the night America watches Broadway - is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: The Tony Awards Will Air Digitally This Fall
Ready or not, here comes Tony! Tony Award Productions announced today that they will present the American Theatre Winga??s 74th Annual Tony Awards dig...
Photo Flash: See the First Photos of Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and More in THE BOYS IN THE BAND Movie
Netflix has released the first look at the upcoming BOYS IN THE BAND adaptation. The 1968 play by Mart Crowley was revived on Broadway in 2018 for the...
Institute for American Musical Theatre Names Colin Hanlon New Head of Film and TV in Fall 2020
New York Citya??s Institute for American Musical Theatre has announced Colin Hanlon as the new head of IAMTa??s Film & TV classes for its two-year tra...
VIDEO: Watch a PIPPIN Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a PIPPIN Reunion with Charlotte d'Amboise, Rachel Bay Jones, Terrence Mann, Andrea Martin and Matthew Jam...
James Lapine Will Release a New Book, 'Putting It Together', About the Creation of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
James Lapine will release a new book about the creation of the musical Sunday in the Park with George....
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs to Get You Back To School-Ready!
Break out your books and get your pencils sharpened. Summer is over and it's officially back to school season. While the way you study might be slight...