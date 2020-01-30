Tony Awards Administration Committee Makes Eligibility Rulings for TINA, JAGGED LITTLE PILL & More!

Click Here for More Articles on 2020 AWARDS SEASON

Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the second time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2020 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2019-2020 season to decide the eligibility for the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were The Great Society; Slave Play; Linda Vista; The Rose Tattoo; The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; The Sound Inside; Tina - The Tina Turner Musical; The Inheritance; A Christmas Carol; Jagged Little Pill and My Name is Lucy Barton.

The committee made the following determinations:

David Weiner and Victoria Sagady will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on The Great Society.

Joaquina Kalukango will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Slave Play.

Ian Barford will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Linda Vista.

Marisa Tomei will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in The Rose Tattoo.

Ben Stanton and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting of a Play category for their work on The Rose Tattoo.

Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Adrienne Warren will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine and Kyle Soller will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Inheritance.

A Christmas Carol will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Campbell Scott will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in A Christmas Carol.

Lizzi Gee will be considered eligible in the Best Choreography category for her work on A Christmas Carol.

Christopher Nightingale will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on A Christmas Carol.

Elizabeth Stanley will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Jagged Little Pill.

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Jagged Little Pill.

For a complete set of the 2019-2020 Tony Awards Rules and Regulations, please log onto www.TonyAwards.com.

The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Thomas Schumacher is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the Executive Producers of the 2020 Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss will also serve as Director of the 2020 Tony Awards.

Sponsors for Tony Awards include: Carnegie Mellon University - the first-ever, exclusive higher education partner; City National - official bank of the Tony Awards and presenting sponsor of the Creative Arts Awards; Sofitel New York - the official hotel of the Tony Awards; Rainbow Room - official partner of the Tony Nominee Luncheon; and United Airlines - the official airline of the Tony Awards for the last 19 years.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You