Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for MOULIN ROUGE, BETRAYAL and More
Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the first time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of six Broadway productions for the 2020 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2019-2020 season to decide the eligibility for the 74th Annual Tony Awards.
The productions discussed were Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Sea Wall/A Life; Betrayal; The Height of the Storm; and The Great Society.
The committee made the following determinations:
Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Betrayal.
Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Height of the Storm.
For a complete set of the 2019-2020 Tony Awards Rules and Regulations, please log onto www.TonyAwards.com.
The American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations.
The Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
