What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!

ABC, NBC, CNN, and PBS present star-studded specials this New Year's Eve.

Dec. 28, 2022  

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzalez, and more!

BroadwayWorld has rounded up streaming options for your 2022 New Year's festivities!

Dick Clarke's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest

8:00 P.M. ET on ABC

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year's very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. Tony winner Billy Porter will be co-hosting the show from New Orleans. Ben Platt will also be performing from Disneyland. The lineup also includes Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron, Ciara, and more.

First look at Ben Platt performing from Disneyland Resort

UNITED IN SONG 2022: Ringing In the New Year

8:00 P.M. ET on ABC

Hosted by four-time Grammy Award winner and renowned soprano Renée Fleming (filmed at the Gala Hispanic Theatre in Washington, DC) with Emmy and Grammy Award winner Chris Jackson (filmed at the Triad Theater in New York City), the broadcast will feature Hamilton Drama Desk Awardee Mandy Gonzalez ("Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Que Sera, Sera"), Tony Award winner Matt Doyle ("One Song Glory"), Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango ("Let It Burn"), and more. Check out the complete lineup here.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party With Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton

10:30 P.M. ET on NBC

Dolly Parton will join Miley Cyrus as co-host and a performer on this year's installment of Miley's New Year's Eve Party. The broadcast will feature comedy skecthes by Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy and performances by FLETCHER, Latto, Liily, Rae Sremmurd and Sia. Cyrus is also expected to make a big music-related announcement at midnight.

CNN New Year's Celebration with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

8:00 P.M. ET on CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are back to co-host CNN's New Year's Eve Live from New York City's Times Square. Patti LaBelle, Jenifer Lewis, Usher, Jean Smart, John Stamos, and more will appear on the highly-anticipated special. The special will also feature performances by Usher, Ellie Goulding, and Ava Max.


