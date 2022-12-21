Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Renée Fleming & Chris Jackson to Host UNITED IN SONG 2022 on PBS, Featuring Mandy Gonzalez, Matt Doyle & More

Additional featured artists include ﻿Joaquina Kalukango, Tiler Peck, Roman Mejia and many more.

Filmed on location in beautiful historic theaters across the country, UNITED IN SONG 2022: RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR celebrates our nation's extraordinary cultural and musical diversity - from folk to opera, country and Broadway to bluegrass and beyond. Featuring performances from award-winning artists, the program also reflects on what brings us together as Americans and how we can all unite through the arts. Hosted by four-time Grammy Award winner and renowned soprano Renée Fleming (filmed at the Gala Hispanic Theatre in Washington, DC) with Emmy and Grammy Award winner Chris Jackson (filmed at the Triad Theater in New York City), this third UNITED IN SONG special program premieres on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31, 8:00-9:30 p.m. ET, with an encore performance from 9:30-11:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App.

Filmed before a live audience at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta, Ohio, featured artists include Grammy Award-winning Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent ("Kentucky Borderline"), Platinum recording artist and Billboard and CMA nominee Brett Young ("In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy"), classical clarinetist Ricardo Morales ("Impromptu," "Clarinet Sonata"), Hamilton Drama Desk Awardee Mandy Gonzalez ("Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Que Sera, Sera"), Grammy and Emmy Award-winning baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. ("Ain't That Good News"), nine-time Grammy nominee Natalie Grant ("In Better Hands," "It Is Well") and concert pianist Jacqueline Schwab ("Shenandoah").

At the lovingly restored Egyptian Theatre, one of Boise, Idaho's most cherished landmarks, musical performances include singer-songwriter and activist MILCK ("Make Your Own Kind of Music," "I Belong"), Tony Award winner Matt Doyle ("One Song Glory"), and powerhouse folk songstress Raye Zaragoza ("Change Your Name").

From the beautiful Art Deco Earl & Rachel Strand Theatre in Marietta, Georgia, performances include alternative pop duo Wendlo ("Never Gonna Give You Up"), Grammy Award nominee and star of Disney's Encanto, Carolina Gaitán ("I Am Bolero"), Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango ("Let It Burn"), and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia ("I'll Be Seeing You").

The Boise State University Meistersingers, Ohio University Singers and the Spelman College Glee Club provide background vocals, spotlighting upcoming talent from across the country.

All performers are joined by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Music Director Luke Frazier.

Frazier remarked, "I can't think of a better way to ring in the New Year than featuring incredible artists performing in historic theaters in cities across the country." He added, "Having grown up in a small town, I know the importance of regional theaters in the life of the arts. These venues, just like the programming on PBS, provide a way for audiences to be inspired and entertained and for countless aspiring artists to dream of a life in the arts."

UNITED IN SONG 2022: RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 120 million people through television and 26 million people online, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs; to hear diverse viewpoints; and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. Decades of research confirms that PBS's premier children's media service, PBS KIDS, helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality educational content on TV- including a 24/7 channel, online at pbskids.org, via an array of mobile apps and in communities across America.


