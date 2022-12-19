Miley Cyrus Teases New Music Announcement

Miley Cyrus is teasing new music, with an announcement set for January 1, 2023.

The announcement will coincide with Cyrus' New Year's Eve special on NBC. "Miley's New Years Eve Party" will feature co-host Dolly Parton and is set to begin on January 31 at 8:00 p.m. Fans can sign up for announcements here.

Cyrus will take center stage in the second iteration of "Miley's New Year's Eve Party." She'll be joined by an A-list cast of musicians and celebrities for a rocking, fun night of performances in front of a fabulous live audience. Glitter encouraged.

Watch the "New Year, New Miley" teaser video here:

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential artists in pop culture with about 160 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S.

In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album.

The album, which features collaborations with Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Dua Lipa, gives Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century. Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 1 billion times worldwide. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid Laroi on a remix of his song "Without You".

The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of "Nothing Else Matters" featuring Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Chad Smith. Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC & Peacock, Gucci, T-Mobile, Hims & Hers, Cash App and Magnum Ice Cream.

Photo credit: Vijat Mohindra