West Harlem Art Fund Presents Fall Exhibition 'Art That Marks Time'

The organization is focusing on traditional arts & design that they hope will bring the public closer to these mediums.

Sep. 13, 2022  

This fall an exhibition with multiple narratives and compelling tales that touch on design, print, sculpture and even metalsmithing will envelop the exhibition space NP/10 (Nolan Park, Building 10B) of the West Harlem Art Fund on Governors Island.

The organization is focusing on traditional arts & design that they hope will bring the public closer to these mediums and inspire them to learn more and possibly collect.

The setting on Governors Island is most ideal. A country experience with multiple garden areas, hammocks, wild birds, stunning waterfront views and short ferry ride that encourages the public to engage.

West Harlem Art Fund will also host workshops that they treat as "public residencies" where the public has hands on experience with monoprinting, experimental photography, fiber arts and performance.

Visit https://westharlem.art for more details and schedule.

